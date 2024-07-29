Jump to content

Daiki Hashimoto’s redemption wins Japan dramatic gymnastics gold as China collapse in final round

China were leading heading into the final round of the men’s all-around team final but blew their advantage, as Team USA’s first bronze since 2008 edged Great Britain to bronze

Jamie Braidwood
at Paris Bercy
Monday 29 July 2024 19:37
Japan celebrate gymnastics gold
Japan celebrate gymnastics gold (Getty Images)

Japan won Olympic gold in the men’s team gymnastics final after rivals China spectacularly blew their leading position to finish with silver.

China held a three-point lead going into the final rotation on the horizontal bar, but Su Weide fell twice as Japan ramped up the pressure.

It led to redemption for Japan’s individual all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto, who earlier fell on the pommel horse and was eliminated from qualifying in which he won his Olympics title in Tokyo three years ago.

The United States claimed bronze for their first medal in the men’s team event since 2008, finishing ahead of Great Britain in fourth.

Japan’s gold medal in the men’s competition was their eighth team gold and first since Rio in 2016, taking the title back from China by a margin of just 0.532 points.

More follows

