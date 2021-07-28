Great Britain’s Helen Glover is bidding to make history as she goes for a third Olympic Games gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Glover has returned from retirement to aim for a third consecutive title in the women’s coxless pairs, this time alongside a new partner in Polly Swann.

The pair qualified through to the final as the third fastest duo from Wednesday’s semi-finals.

They will compete as a busy week of Olympics rowing action continues at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Great Britain’s Helen Glover (left) and Polly Swann will be out for a medal on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Glover and Swann’s final is set to begin at 1.30am BST on Thursday 29 July.

Later in the morning it will be the turn of Team GB’s Emily Craig and Imogen Grant.

Craig and Grant will row in the lightweight double sculls final at 2.10am BST, and are former World Championships bronze medallists.

Also on Day Six of the Olympics, Victoria Thornley will compete in the second A/B semi-final of the single sculls from 2.50 am BST.

The final of that event will be on Friday 30 July, along with the men’s single sculls and the two eight finals.

Great Britain’s men and women eight rowers were each guided into the final by their coxswain through the repechage system after failing to secure automatic qualification in the heats.

The single sculls’ finals will come first at 1.33am BST (women) and 1.45am BST (men), before the women’s eight final (2.05am BST) and men’s eight final (2.25am BST) finish off the rowing schedule for Tokyo 2020.