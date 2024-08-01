Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Imane Khelif is scheduled to fight at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, two days after her controversial boxing match with Angela Carini.

On Thursday (1 August), Italy’s Carini quit just 46 seconds into her round-of-16 bout with Khelif, after the Algerian landed one significant punch.

Last year, Khelif was disqualified from the women’s World Championships in New Delhi for failing a gender eligibility test. At the same tournament, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting was also disqualified for failing to meet the gender eligibility criteria of the International Boxing Association (IBA). Lin is due to compete at the Olympics on Friday (2 August).

The IBA did not specify why the boxers failed their gender eligibility tests but did clarify that neither underwent testosterone examinations. Neither Khelif, 25, nor two-time world champion Lin, 28, identifies as transgender or intersex.

Khelif’s win over Carini sparked controversy, as the latter withdrew after the Algerian landed the first clean punch of the fight. Carini immediately turned to her team and opted against continuing, and the Italian soon collapsed to her knees in tears. Carini, 25, could be heard telling her coach, “It’s not right, it’s not right,” and she later told reporters that she had never been hit so hard in her career.

Khelif is next scheduled to fight on Saturday (3 August) at 4.22pm BST. Her opponent is not yet known, but a victory would guarantee the Algerian a bronze medal at 66kg and the chance to compete for silver or gold. Lin is scheduled to fight Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova at 2.30pm BST on Friday (2 August), in a round-of-16 bout at 57kg.

Imane Khelif after her win against Angela Carini ( Getty Images )

Carini, speaking after her fight with Khelif, said: “For me, it’s not a defeat. For me, when you climb those ropes, you’re already a warrior; you’re already a winner. Regardless of everything, it’s okay, fine like this. I didn’t lose tonight [...] I only did my job as a fighter. I got in the ring and I fought. I didn’t make it. I’m coming out with my head held high and with a broken heart.

“I’m a mature woman. The ring is my life. I’ve always been very instinctive, and when I feel that something isn’t right, it’s not giving up. It’s having the maturity to stop, it’s having the maturity to say: ‘OK, that’s enough.’”

“I got in the ring and I said: ‘I’m going to give it all I’ve got, regardless of the person in front of me, who doesn’t interest me at this moment.’ I had to give my best. So, with regard to all the controversies, I was never interested. I went in and I just wanted to win.” Speaking to the BBC, she added: “It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment.”

Lin Yu-ting is also scheduled to compete at Paris 2024 ( AP )

The 2023 women’s World Championships were run by the IBA, which is no longer recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Instead, this summer’s Olympic boxing is being run by the Paris Boxing Unit (PBU), an ad-hoc unit established by the IOC’s Executive Board.

The IOC said in a statement at the start of the tournament: “All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations in accordance with rules 1.4 and 3.1 of the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit.

“The PBU endeavoured to restrict amendments to minimise the impact on athletes’ preparation and guaranteeing consistency between Olympic Games.”