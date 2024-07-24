Tennis world No 1 Jannik Sinner forced to pull out of Olympics

Support truly

World No 1 Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Olympics just days before beginning his men’s tennis campaign in Paris.

In a post on Twitter/X, Sinner confirmed that he has contracted tonsilitis and will be unable to compete for a first Olympic medal at Paris 2024.

The 22-year-old expressed his regret at the situation, as he misses out on an opportuniy to represent Italy at an Olympics for the first time.

“I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games,” he wrote. “After a good week of clay training I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.

“Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event.

“Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home. Forza Italia.”

This is the second time in a month that illness has scuppered Sinner, who was afflicted during his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Daniil Medvedev.

Jannik Sinner also suffered illness at Wimbledon ( PA Wire )

The Italian revealed he was experiencing dizziness out on court during his five-set defeat, where he was clearly under the weather from the start and, with the match at one set apiece, left the court at the start of the third set for more than 10 minutes.

A doctor checked his pulse and blood pressure and though the Italian returned and continued to battle – forcing a deciding fifth set – Medvedev prevailed after four hours of action.

“Already this morning I didn’t feel great,” Sinner said at the time. “Had some problems. Then with the fatigue, it was tough.

“I went off the court actually. I didn’t want to go off. The physio told me better to take some time because he watched me, and I didn’t seem in shape to play. I was struggling physically. It was not easy moment. I tried to fight with what I had today.

“I was not feeling great. I didn’t vomit. This, no. But took some time because I was dizzy quite a lot. Yeah, actually off court I had a little bit the toughest time maybe.

“When I went back, I tried my best. Obviously disappointed about the third set. Had a couple of set points. Couldn’t use them. Fourth set I raised my level a little bit. In the fifth I had just one poor service game, which decided the match.”