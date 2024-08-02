Kye Whyte taken to hospital after heavy crash in BMX racing semi-final

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kye Whyte was taken to hospital after crashing out of the BMX racing semi-finals at the Olympics.

Whyte, Great Britain’s Olympic silver medallist from Tokyo, was stretchered off the track after a heavy fall in the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old lost control of his bike after the first jump and veered off course heading into the second ramp before crashing into the dirt track.

He was seen to immediately by paramedics while lying on the ground before he was lifted onto a stretcher and carried from the course.

Pictures showed he was receiving oxygen as he lay on the stretcher before he was taken to hospital but initial reports on his condition were positive.

Whyte suffered a heavy fall at the BMX ( REUTERS )

He did not take part in the third heat and will not advance to the final after the crash.

Whyte carried a back injury into the semi-finals and struggled through the quarter-finals on Thursday.

He said he would be “fighting on” but finished fifth in his first heat and made a slow start out of the gate in the second.

There did not appear to be contact with another rider before he lost control of his BMX.

British Cycling soon released a statement on Whyte’s condition and said he would receive further assessment in hospital.

“Following his crash in tonight’s BMX racing semi-final, Kye Whyte was assessed immediately by the on-site medical team,” it said.

Whyte won silver in Tokyo with Beth Shriever winning gold ( PA Archive )

“This was followed up by further immediate review by Great Britain Cycling Team doctor Nigel Jones.

“Initial reports are positive but he is being taken to hospital for further assessment.

“We wish Kye a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on his bike very soon.”

Great Britain’s Beth Shriever is meanwhile bidding to defend her gold medal in the women’s race.

Crashes are common in BMX racing and Shriver, the gold medallist from Tokyo, broke her collarbone in a fall four months ago.