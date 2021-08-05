Laura Muir runs in the women’s 1,500m at the Tokyo 2020 eyeing up a first Olympic medal.

The Scot finished fifth at the Doha World Championships and came fourth at London two years earlier.

And the 28-year-old is in fine form and has decided to concentrate on the 1,500m after qualifying for the 800m as well.

Muir is in fine form after finishing second in her semi-final in a time of 4:00.73, behind the imperious Siffan Hassan (4:00.23), at the Olympic Stadium.

Hassan is eyeing up a historic gold treble in the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000,

Muir’s PB of 3:55.22 puts her among the favourites to challenge both Hassan and Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, who is the odds on favourite for the race.

Muir will have to draw on her substantial experience at major championships, as well as Diamond League meets, where she has two wins in 2016 and 2018.

Currently ranked No 4 in the world at the 1,500m, Muir has great depth with her aforementioned qualification for the 800m at Tokyo 2020, and a PB of 1:56.73 at that distance.

While she has also represented Team GB at the 5,000m at the 2017 London World Championships, with a PB of 14:52.07.

There is encouragement for Muir ahead of these Games, with a memorable third in the Florence Diamond League, running 3:55.59 to push Hassan, the winner in 3:53.63, and Kipyegon.