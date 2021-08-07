Brazil vs Spain LIVE: Tokyo 2020 men’s football final latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
The gold medal match takes place at the International Stadium Yokohama
Brazil face Spain in a mouthwatering final at Tokyo 2020 to decide who will claim the gold medal. The Selecao won a thrilling penalty shoot-out against Mexico in the semi-finals, while Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio hit a stunner to deny Japan in extra-time.
El Tri rallied to down Japan in the bronze medal match, with goals from Sebastian Cordova, Johan Vasquez and Alexis Vega earning a 3-1 victory, but now Brazil will hope to defend their title from Rio 2016.
Led by 38-year-old Dani Alves, the Sao Paulo star and former Barcelona right-back admits he is on the brink of “achieving a dream”: “Every high performance athlete wants to be here. Being here, being able to represent my people, at football, is an honour for me. Now we focus on the main chapter of this mission and of history.
“Those that know me know I have a youthful spirit and as it is my first time I will have the same sort of experience as the young lads. Even though I have enjoyed some big moments in my career, given this is my first time at the Olympics, I feel some butterflies in my stomach.”
La Roja have carried over momentum from Euro 2020, where they reached the semi-finals and Barcelona’s Pedri shone to prove himself as one of the finest young players in the world, with Luis de la Fuente’s side looking to emulate the side that won gold at Barcelona 1992 - follow live minute-by-minute updates from the match below:
Half-time: Brazil 1 - 0 Spain
45+3 mins: So it’s the reigning Olympic champions Brazil who take a one-goal lead into the break. They’ve been the better side over the first 45 minutes and should have gone in front from the penalty spot only for Richarlison to hoof the ball over the crossbar. Spain had a good chance to take the lead but Diego Carlos cleared the chance off the line before Matheus Cunha stepped up on the stroke of half-time to beat Unai Simon and put Brazil in the driving seat.
GOAL! Brazil 1 - 0 Spain (Cunha, 45+2’)⚽️
45+2 mins: Brazil have the lead! Right on the stroke of half-time Matheus Cunha puts Brazil ahead. Claudinho fizzes a cross into the box from the left side. Dani Alves pops into the box to keep the ball from going out of play and he knocks it into the air. Cunha brings the ball down, checks to his right and fires it low into the bottom corner. Lovely finish.
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain
45 mins: There’s going to be two minutes of added time to end the first half.
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain
40 mins: Still nothing to separate the teams. Will Richarlison end up ruing that chance. Spain win a free kick that Asensio knocks into the box from the right. Oyarzabal is his target but the ball curls away from the Spanish forward. It bounces towards the back post where Zubimendi appears but isn’t able to turn the ball towards goal.
MISSED! Richarlison belts it over the bar
38 mins: It’s a reprieve for Spain as Richarlison misses from the spot. He stuttered up to the ball, takes a pause and then smokes the penalty way over the crossbar!
PENALTY to Brazil
37 mins: Referee Chris Beath is called over to the monitor to take a look at the incident. He judges Unai Simon to have fouled Matheus Cunha and points to the spot.
Brazil have the chance to take the lead.
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain
36 mins: Brazil win a free kick on the inside left and Arana swings it into the box. Unai Simon comes to punch the ball clear but doesn’t get there. He smashes into Cunha and cleans out the Brazilian striker. The ball bounces wide of the goal and there’s going to be a VAR check for a potential penalty.
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain
33 mins: That’s nice from Spain. They sweep up the pitch in a flowing counter attack that sees the ball come out to Marc Cucurella on the left wing. He sends a cross into the box and picks up Asensio who brings the ball under control and hits one with his left foot. Santos sees the shot all the way and plucks the ball out of the air to make a decent save.
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain
30 mins: Half an hour gone and still no goals. Antony swings a cross in from the right side. Richarlison leans on Gil as the ball flies over his head and drops to Arana. Gil closes him down and blocks the shot as Arana lets fly from the left side. The whistle goes and Spain win a free kick for Richarlison’s foul on Gil in the build up.
YELLOW CARD! Garcia goes in the book
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain
27 mins: Eric Garcia decides to let Richarlison know he’s around and cleans out the forward as the ball comes up to him. It’s a heavy tackle from behind and a certain yellow card but it’s good intent from Garcia, trying to unsettle Richarlison.
