Britain’s Molly Caudery has apologised after she failed to reach the women’s pole vault final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who admitted she was in “the best shape of her life” decided to enter the event at 4.55m which was 0.35m higher than the other athletes but was eliminated on her third vault after clipping the bar, at the Stade de France.

“It’s honestly heartbreaking. Not the experience I was hoping for and I am so sorry for everyone back home,” said Caudery.

“I wish I could have done better, but I am going to try to learn from this and I will take everything I can from it.

“I felt great, I’m in the best shape of my life. I didn’t feel too nervous - I love a big crowd. I don’t know why, but it wasn’t my day.”

Caudery, who won the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March, was a serious medal hope for Team GB after recording the seventh-best jump of all time, of 4.92m, just six weeks ago.

Former British 400m runner Katharine Merry said it is the “biggest shock” of the Olympic track and field events so far.

“Molly Caudery has gone over a height of 4.92m [this season] - 4cm higher than anyone else in the world,” Merry said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“She decided to come in at an opening height of 4.55m. In her pool nobody else entered at that height, everyone else came in at an earlier height.”

The bronze medalist from Tokyo, Holly Bradshaw, also missed out on reaching the final as she failed to clear 4.40m.

“I’m crushed,” the 32-year-old told Eurosport.

“I knew this was going to be my last chance. I only have a few competitions left so I am heartbroken. It has been a really hard year and I wanted to come out and do myself proud and I really feel like I haven’t.”