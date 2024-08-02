Olympics athletics schedule: Every event, date and start time at Paris 2024
Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson will lead USA’s bid for 100m glory against strong Jamaican rivals in Paris
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The 2024 Olympic Games has begun in Paris as 205 teams battle for 329 gold medals across 40 sports.
Athletics is always the biggest draw of the Olympics and will again be the most watched sport, with stars of the track and field often becoming the faces of the Games.
The blue-riband event is the 100m finals and both races are shaping up to be fascinating this time around. American world champion Noah Lyles goes up against Jamaica’s newest star, Kishane Thompson, while in the women’s race it’s USA v Jamaica again as Lyles’ teammate Sha’Carri Richardson faces competition from Shericka Jackson and the great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, still running fast at 37.
There will be plenty of British interest throughout, with Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita set to go in both the 100m and 200m sprints. Keely Hodgkinson is the favourite to win gold in the 800m and will be joined by teenaged sensation Phoebe Gillin the event. Molly Caudery is a medal hope in the pole vault while Katarina Johnson-Thompson looks to become Olympic champion in the heptathlon.
On the men’s side, Matthew Hudson-Smith has a great chance of gold in the 400m, Josh Kerr will renew his rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1500m, and Phil Sesemann heads a strong contingent of marathon runners.
Here is the full athletics schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.
Friday, August 2
09:05 Men’s decathlon 100m
09:10 Men’s hammer throw qualification - Group A
09:15 Women’s high jump qualification
09:35 Women’s 100m preliminary round
09:55 Men’s decathlon long jump
10:05 Men’s 1,500m round one
10:35 Men’s hammer throw qualification - Group B
10:50 Women’s 100m round one
11:15 Men’s decathlon shot put
17:00 Men’s decathlon high jump
17:10 Women’s 5,000m round one
17:15 Women’s triple jump qualification
17:55 Women’s discus throw qualification - Group A
18:10 4x400m relay mixed round one
18:45 Women’s 800m round one
19:10 Men’s shot put qualification
19:20 Women’s discus throw qualification - Group B
19:50 Men’s decathlon 400m
20:20 Men’s 10,000m final 🥇
Saturday, August 3
09:05 Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles
09:10 Men’s pole vault qualification
09:35 Men’s 100m preliminary round
09:55 Men’s discus throw - Group A
10:10 Women’s 800m repechage round
10:45 Men’s 100m round one
11:00 Men’s discus throw - Group B
12:40 Men’s decathlon pole vault
18:10 Men’s decathlon javelin throw - Group A
18:15 Men’s 1,500m repechage round
18:35 Men’s shot put final 🥇
18:50 Women’s 100m semi-final
19:10 Men’s decathlon javelin throw - Group B
19:20 Women’s triple jump final 🥇
19:55 4x400m relay mixed final 🥇
20:20 Women’s 100m final 🥇
20:45 Men’s decathlon 1,500m 🥇
Sunday, August 4
09:05 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase round one
09:20 Women’s hammer throw qualification - Group A
09:55 Women’s 200m round one
10:00 Men’s long jump qualification
10:45 Women’s hammer throw qualification - Group B
10:50 Men’s 110m hurdles round one
11:35 Women’s 400m hurdles round one
18:05 Men’s 400m round one
18:50 Women’s high jump final 🥇
19:00 Men’s 100m semi-final
19:30 Men’s hammer throw final 🥇
19:35 Women’s 800m semi-final
20:10 Men’s 1,500m semi-final
20:50 Men’s 100m final 🥇
Monday, August 5
09:05 Men’s 400m hurdles round one
09:10 Men’s discus throw qualification - Group A
09:40 Women’s pole vault qualification
09:50 Women’s 400m hurdles repechage round
10:20 Men’s 400m repechage round
10:35 Men’s discus throw qualification - Group B
10:55 Women’s 400m round one
11:50 Women’s 200m repechage round
18:00 Men’s pole vault final 🥇
18:04 Men’s 3,000m steeplechase round one
18:55 Men’s 200m round one
19:30 Women’s discus throw final 🥇
19:45 Women’s 200m semi-final
20:10 Women’s 5,000m final 🥇
20:45 Women’s 800m final 🥇
Tuesday, August 6
09:05 Women’s 1,500m round one
09:20 Men’s javelin throw qualification - Group A
09:50 Men’s 110m hurdles repechage round
10:15 Women’s long jump qualification
10:20 Women’s 400m repechage round
10:50 Men’s javelin throw qualification - Group B
11:00 Men’s 400m hurdles repechage round
11:30 Men’s 200m repechage round
18:35 Men’s 400m semi-final 🥇
18:55 Women’s hammer throw final 🥇
19:07 Women’s 400m hurdles semi-final
19:15 Men’s long jump final 🥇
19:50 Men’s 1,500m final 🥇
20:10 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final 🥇
20:40 Women’s 200m final 🥇
Wednesday, August 7
06:30 Marathon race walk relay mixed
09:05 Men’s high jump qualification
09:15 Women’s 100m hurdles round one
09:25 Women’s javelin throw qualification - Group A
10:10 Men’s 5,000m round one
10:50 Women’s javelin throw qualification - Group B
10:55 Men’s 800m round one
11:45 Women’s 1,500m repechage round
18:00 Women’s pole vault final 🥇
18:05 Men’s 110m hurdles semi-final
18:15 Men’s triple jump qualification
18:35 Men’s 400m hurdles semi-final
19:02 Men’s 200m semi-final
19:25 Men’s discus throw final 🥇
19:45 Women’s 400m semi-final
20:20 Men’s 400m final 🥇
20:40 Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final 🥇
Thursday, August 8
09:05 Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles
09:25 Women’s shot put qualification
09:35 Women’s 100m hurdles repechage round
10:05 Women’s heptathlon high jump
10:10 Women’s 4x100m relay round one
10:35 Men’s 4x100m relay round one
11:00 Men’s 800m repechage round
18:35 Women’s heptathlon shot put
18:35 Women’s 1,500m semi-final
19:00 Women’s long jump final 🥇
19:25 Men’s javelin throw final 🥇
19:30 Men’s 200m final 🥇
19:55 Women’s heptathlon 200m
20:25 Women’s 400m hurdles final 🥇
20:45 Men’s 110m hurdles final 🥇
Friday, August 9
09:05 Women’s heptathlon long jump
09:40 Women’s 4x400m relay round one
10:05 Men’s 4x400m relay round one
10:20 Women’s heptathlon javelin throw - Group A
10:30 Men’s 800m semi-final
11:05 Women’s 100m hurdles semi-final
11:30 Women’s heptathlon javelin throw - Group B
18:30 Women’s 4x100m relay final 🥇
18:40 Women’s shot put final 🥇
18:45 Men’s 4x100m relay final 🥇
19:00 Women’s 400m final 🥇
19:10 Men’s triple jump final 🥇
19:15 Women’s heptathlon 800m 🥇
19:55 Women’s 10,000m final 🥇
20:45 Men’s 400m hurdles final 🥇
Saturday, August 10
07:00 Men’s marathon 🥇
18:10 Men’s high jump final 🥇
18:25 Men’s 800m final 🥇
18:40 Women’s javelin throw final 🥇
18:45 Women’s 100m hurdles final 🥇
19:00 Men’s 5,000m final 🥇
19:25 Women’s 1,500m final 🥇
20:12 Men’s 4x400m relay final 🥇
20:22 Women’s 4x400m relay final 🥇
Sunday, August 11
07:00 Women’s marathon 🥇
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments