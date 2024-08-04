Olympics LIVE: Men’s 100m begins as Lizzie Diegnan rides road race and Tommy Fleetwood chases golf gold
It’s men’s 100m final day at the Olympics while the final medals in the swimming are up for grabs
Day nine of the Olympics arrives with 20 gold medals up for grabs including one of the most coveted in the men’s 100m final at Paris 2024.
It could come down to a straight fight between world champion Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson, the fastest man this year - while Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes and Louie Hinchliffe will hope to reach the final at the Stade de France.
There is cycling action in the women’s road race with Lizzie Deignan and Anna Henderson in action - while in gymnastics Jake Jarman goes for a second medal of the Olympics on the vault and Becky Downie takes the uneven bars final.
It’s a big day for tennis and golf as Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s singles final at Roland Garros and Tommy Fleetwood goes into the final round at Le Golf National not far off at stacked leaderboard.
And it’s the last night of the swimming, where Great Britain’s men’s relay team is looking to sign off Paris with one last medal. Adam Peaty could return to face home hero Leon Marchand in his leg of the men’s 4x100m medley.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Olympics 2024: Max Whitlock emotional after pommel final
This is very sweet, as Max Whitlock is consoled by his family after finishing fourth in the pommel final last night:
“You’ve done amazing, we’re so proud” 🥹— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 4, 2024
Watch the moment Max Whitlock reunites with his nearest and dearest following his final appearance for Team GB ahead of retirement. ❤️🇬🇧#TeamGB | #Paris2024 | #AldixTeamGB | @AldiUK pic.twitter.com/fIqNj9Rn3t
Olympics 2024: Tommy Fleetwood in contention on Sunday
Defending champion Xander Schauffele of the United States remained top of the men’s Olympic golf leaderboard at 14-under par after the penultimate round on Saturday, sharing first place with Spain’s Jon Rahm.
Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood, who held the overnight lead with Schauffele and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, stayed in the medal hunt one shot behind the leaders in third place before Sunday’s final round at Le Golf National near the French capital.
The 60-strong field in the Olympic golf competition will be reduced by one on Sunday after Britain’s Matt Fitzpatrick retired injured.
Olympics 2024: Golf tee times and Round 4 schedule
Xander Schauffele is in pole position to defend the gold medal at the Olympics, with a joint-lead alongside Jon Rahm at Le Golf National
Today at the Paris Olympics
Jake Jarman has big hopes in the men’s vault final and Becky Downie will go in the women’s uneven bars final, up against Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour.
In the pool, the 4x100m medley relays will be entertaining battles – Team GB are strong contenders in the men’s edition – and there are finals in table tennis, fencing, badminton and archery on a stacked day at the Games, where GB will also face India in the men’s hockey quarter-finals.
Today at the Paris Olympics
There is plenty to look out for beyond the track, too. Novak Djokovic has the chance to finally win Olympic gold in the men’s singles final but he faces the man who beat him in the Wimbledon final this year, Carlos Alcaraz, at Roland Garros.
The women’s road race will see Britain’s Anna Henderson – who won silver in the time trial – and national champion Pfeiffer Georgi alongside Lizzie Deignan, competing in her fourth Games. The Dutch have phenomenal strength in Lorena Wiebes, Demi Vollering and the great Marianne Vos, but Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky is the world champion out to spoil their plans.
Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy are in contention in the final round of the men’s golf event, with reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and Spain’s Jon Rahm leading after three days.
Today at the Paris Olympics
The headline act is the men’s 100m final, in which America’s Noah Lyles goes up against Jamaica’s rising star Kishane Thompson. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo is another contender and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes will hope to be in the mix for a medal too, after he was disqualified from the final in Tokyo.
Keely Hodgkinson will go in the women’s 800m semi-finals, before Josh Kerr battles against his fierce rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men’s 1500m semi-finals – the two have been drawn in the same race.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce responds to missing 100m semi-final
Two-time Olympic 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has expressed her “disappointment” after missing the women’s 100m final at Paris 2024 and pulling out moments before the semi-finals.
No immediate reason was revealed for the Jamaican’s absence, which was announced on the scoreboard at the Stade de France moments before the semi-final battle with Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred.
The shock announcement came several hours after footage spread on social media of the 37-year-old caught arguing with officials after being blocked from entering a warm-up track.
Fraser-Pryce responds to missing 100m semi-final after ‘rule change’ mix-up
The Jamaican sprint legend was a late withdrawal from the women’s 100m semi-final, with Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred going on to win the final in a scorching 10.72secs
Recap: Louie Hinchliffe steals show as Olympics set for new 100m rivalry
On the opening morning of the men’s 100m at the Stade de France, Noah Lyles was in his element as the world’s eyes fell on him. Wearing a crown of white beads and with each of his fingernails painted with the flag of the United States, Lyles exuded his trademark main character energy. He expected to win comfortably.
Then came a flash to his left, as a mulleted 22-year-old from Sheffield with safety pins in his ears burst past him, handing the world champion a surprise defeat in the opening round of his bid for 100m gold. There could be no hiding the secret of Britain’s new sprint sensation any longer. Louie Hinchliffe, welcome to the Olympics.
Hinchliffe carried on his breakthrough year with an impressive display on his Olympic debut, clocking 9.98 seconds. Beaten by Lyles in London last month in his final race before the Olympics, Hinchliffe was not shy to admit he sought revenge and declared there will be more to come in his bid to reach Sunday night’s final.
Team GB’s Louie Hinchliffe steals show as Olympics set for new 100m rivalry
Hinchliffe put down a new marker to continue his breakthrough year, beating Noah Lyles and taking attention away from the world champion’s clash with Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson
Recap: Siblings Tom and Emily Ford make Olympic history with feat not seen since 1908
As schoolchildren, Tom and Emily Ford once rowed in the four alongside their older brothers John and Ed for the Grange School.
Given that half that boat would go on to become Olympic medallists at Paris 2024, you’d assume that they would have been absolutely unbeatable, and yet all the talent did not quite come together.
Emily recalled: “We’ve been out with our two older brothers in the four before and it wasn’t very good from memory. There were no arguments but it didn’t quite gel.”
Thankfully for the duo, that was absolutely not the case on the final day of the Olympic regatta at the Stade Nautique in Vaires-sur-Marne, as Emily was part of the women’s eight that won bronze before older brother Tom helped the men’s eight to gold 20 minutes later.
Siblings Tom and Emily Ford make Olympic history with feat not seen since 1908
The brother and sister helped round out a hugely successful Olympic rowing regatta for Team GB
Recap: Tearful Imane Khelif given ray of light in heartening victory amid dark Olympic episode
Imane Khelif scribbled words onto the canvas with her hand after dropping to her knees in celebration. The Algerian boxer had just overcome Anna Luca Hamori in the Olympics to advance to the women’s welterweight semi-finals amid the gender controversy that clouds Paris 2024.
Khelif thumped the canvas in delight, relief painted across her face, she then fell into the arms of her adoring team. The tears flowed as she stumbled back to the dressing room. There would be no urge to speak to the media, but this was a moment of joy for the fighter and a ray of light amid a dark episode in the sport’s history.
Tearful Imane Khelif given ray of light in victory amid dark Olympic episode
The Algerian fighter advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s welterweight tournament after victory against Anna Luca Hamori amid the gender controversy that has dominated the Paris Games
Recap: Max Whitlock knocked off final Olympic podium by Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan and ‘Pommel Horse Guy’
An emotional Max Whitlock held back the tears after he was unable to sign off his decorated gymnastics career with a fourth consecutive Olympics medal – as Rhys McClenaghan won Ireland’s first ever gymnastics gold in a high-level pommel horse final.
Whitlock had confirmed before the Olympics that Paris would be his final Games, having reversed his decision to retire after Tokyo. The 31-year-old was bidding to win a third consecutive gold on the apparatus he had dominated since Rio 2016, to add to his bronze won at London 2012.
But McClenaghan, the two-time world champion from Northern Ireland, won a sensational gold, with Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov taking silver and America’s Stephen Nedoroscik – aka “Pommel Horse Guy” – knocking Whitlock off the podium to win bronze.
Max Whitlock knocked off final podium by Rhys McClenaghan and ‘Pommel Horse Guy’
Whitlock finished fourth at his final Olympics to bring a decorated gymnastics career to a close
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments