Day nine of the Olympics arrives with 20 gold medals up for grabs including one of the most coveted in the men’s 100m final at Paris 2024.

It could come down to a straight fight between world champion Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson, the fastest man this year - while Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes and Louie Hinchliffe will hope to reach the final at the Stade de France.

There is cycling action in the women’s road race with Lizzie Deignan and Anna Henderson in action - while in gymnastics Jake Jarman goes for a second medal of the Olympics on the vault and Becky Downie takes the uneven bars final.

It’s a big day for tennis and golf as Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s singles final at Roland Garros and Tommy Fleetwood goes into the final round at Le Golf National not far off at stacked leaderboard.

And it’s the last night of the swimming, where Great Britain’s men’s relay team is looking to sign off Paris with one last medal. Adam Peaty could return to face home hero Leon Marchand in his leg of the men’s 4x100m medley.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.