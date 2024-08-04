Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE: Score and updates from Olympics tennis final

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE: Olympics score and tennis updates from historic gold medal match
Djokovic bids to win his first Olympics gold medal against Alcaraz in a rematch of last month’s Wimbledon final
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic do battle again in the Olympics final at Roland Garros with history and a gold medal on the line.
Djokovic, 37, is through to the Olympics final for the first time and is biding to end his wait for an elusive gold medal to complete the set of major titles. Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest player in history to reach the Olympics final and is attempting to add the gold medal to French Open and Wimbledon titles this season.
The final at Roland Garros is an immediate rematch of last month’s Wimbledon final, where Alcaraz denied Djokovic a record-equalling eighth title in SW19 and record 25th grand slam. The Spaniard won in straight-sets in one of the heaviest defeats of Djokovic’s career, and was the second year in a row in which he had beaten the Serbian in the Wimbledon final.
Alcaraz is competing at his first Olympics while Djokovic is at his fifth. The gold medal is the only honour that is missing from his record-breaking career and this could be Djokovic’s last chance to do so. He will be 41 by the time of the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.
Follow live score updates from the Olmypic final at Roland Garros, below
Carlos Alcaraz delivers destruction of Novak Djokovic to win second Wimbledon title
Twenty-one days ago, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final with a brilliant display on Centre Court.
Alcaraz became just the third man aged 21 and under to win multiple Wimbledon titles, after Bjorn Borg and Borris Becker. The Spaniard is also just the sixth man in the Open era to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same summer, joining Borg, Rod Laver, Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
It’s clear Alcaraz is on his way to becoming an all-time great. Now, he goes for further history in the Olympics final and Djokovic is his opponent once again.
Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz:
“Alcaraz has proved the best player in the world at the moment.
“He’s definitely favourite, but it’s the Olympics, it’s anybody’s game.”
First set! Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo get the Spain fans on their feet in Court Philippe-Chatrier as they take the opening set 6-2 against Karoline Muchova and Linda Noskova.
Great first set from them, with plenty of passing winners. There are Spain flags everywhere you look and it’s building into a great atmosphere before Djokovic vs Alcaraz.
Route to final: Novak Djokovic
R1: vs Matthew Ebden 6-0 6-1
R2: vs Rafael Nadal 6-1 6-4
R3: vs Dominik Koepfer 7-5 6-3
QFs: vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6
SFs: vs Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 6-2
F: vs Carlos Alcaraz
Olympics 2024: Women’s doubles final underway
Before we are treated to Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final, we have the bronze medal match in the women’s doubles.
Going for bronze, we have the Czech duo of Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova against Spain pair Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo.
The Czechs already have one gold from the tennis competition after Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machas triumphed in the mixed doubles.
Spain could get their first medal on the board before Alcaraz faces Djokovic for gold in the men’s singles final laster this afternoon.
Route to final: Carlos Alcaraz
R1 - vs Hady Habib 6-3 6-1
R2 - vs Tallon Griekspoor 6-1 7-6
R3 - vs Roman Safiullin 6-4 6-2
QFs - Tommy Paul - 6-3 7-6
SFs - vs Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-1
F - vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have met six times and the head-to-head is level on three wins each.
Three of their meetings have been in finals, with Alcaraz winning both at Wimbledon.
2024 - Wimbledon: Alcaraz wins in three sets
2023 - ATP Finals: Djokovic wins in two sets
2023: ATP Cincinnatti: Djokovic wins in three sets
2023: Wimbledon: Alcaraz wins in five sets
2023: French Open: Djokovic wins in four sets
2022: ATP Madrid: Alcaraz wins in three sets
Australia win men’s doubles gold
Australia celebrated its first Olympic tennis gold medal since 1996 as Matthew Ebden and John Peers came from a set down to beat Americans Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram 6-7(6) 7-6(1) 10-8.
“I think this medal doesn’t go in the cabinet, it just goes around my neck. I sleep with it on and keep it on me. I don’t think it goes anywhere,” Ebden, whose tournament began with a singles thrashing at the hands of Djokovic, said.
Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul also finished on the doubles podium, earning the bronze by beating Czech duo Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek 6-3 6-4.
Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti later beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 1-6 6-3 to win the men’s singles bronze.
Reuters
Elsewhere at Roland Garros: Zheng Qinwen wins historic gold
Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win an Olympic tennis singles gold medal when she held off Croatia’s Donna Vekic for a 6-2 6-3 win.
The 21-year-old sixth seed was given enthusiastic backing by a sizeable Chinese contingent inside Roland Garros’s Court Philippe Chatrier and responded with a composed performance.
Vekic, herself bidding to become Croatia’s first Olympic singles champion, battled hard to try to turn around the match but failed to capitalise on her opportunities.
Zheng was not at her sparkling best but raised her game when required to come through several lengthy games to land the biggest prize of her career.
Reuters
Novak Djokovic reveals ‘huge relief’ at reaching Olympics final
Novak Djokovic ahead of the Olympics final and earning a shot at a first gold medal.
“It’s a huge relief because I never got to the Olympics finals, even though I played really well I thought at Olympic Games.
“Just to secure a higher medal for the first time for my country, whatever happens on Sunday, it’s huge pride and honour and happiness and that’s why I celebrated the way I did.
“Of course I’m going to go for gold on Sunday, there’s no doubt about it, but this is a big deal.”
