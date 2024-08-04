Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE: Olympics score and tennis updates from historic gold medal match
Djokovic bids to win his first Olympics gold medal against Alcaraz in a rematch of last month’s Wimbledon final
Louise Thomas
Editor
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic do battle again in the Olympics final at Roland Garros with history and a gold medal on the line.
Djokovic, 37, is through to the Olympics final for the first time and is biding to end his wait for an elusive gold medal to complete the set of major titles. Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest player in history to reach the Olympics final and is attempting to add the gold medal to French Open and Wimbledon titles this season.
The final at Roland Garros is an immediate rematch of last month’s Wimbledon final, where Alcaraz denied Djokovic a record-equalling eighth title in SW19 and record 25th grand slam. The Spaniard won in straight-sets in one of the heaviest defeats of Djokovic’s career, and was the second year in a row in which he had beaten the Serbian in the Wimbledon final.
Alcaraz is competing at his first Olympics while Djokovic is at his fifth. The gold medal is the only honour that is missing from his record-breaking career and this could be Djokovic’s last chance to do so. He will be 41 by the time of the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.
Follow live score updates from the Olmypic final at Roland Garros, below
Novak Djokovic ends semi-final curse to reach first Olympics final
Novak Djokovic defeat Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals to end his Olympics semi-final curse.
The 24-time grand slam champion had lost all three of his preivous Olympics semi-finals.
He lost to Rafael Nadal in 2008, Andy Murray in 2012 and Alexander Zverev in 20201.
Djokovic celebrated by falling onto his back as he goes in search of that elusive gold medal.
Olympics tennis - remaning schedule and order of play
11:00
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Muchova / Noskova (CZE) vs Bucsa / Sorribes Tormo (ESP)
Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇
Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇
Errani / Paolini (ITA) vs Andreeva / Shnaider (AIN)
When will Novak Djokovic play Carlos Alcaraz?
The gold medal match in the men’s singles at the Olympics will be played on Sunday 4 August.
Djokovic and Alcaraz will be the second match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
It will follow the women’s doubles bronze medal match and could start at around 1pm BST (UK time), although it could be slightly earlier depending on the previous match.
Good morning
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic do battle again in the Olympics final at Roland Garros with history on the line. The gold medal match is an immediate repeat of last month’s Wimbledon final.
Djokovic is bidding to win the Olympics gold for the first time in his record-breaking career, which would complete the set of major titles.
But Alcaraz denied Djokovic a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th grand slam last month, winning in straight sets.
The 21-year-old Spaniard is featuring at his first Olympics while Djokovic competes at his fifth Games - but they both have the chance to win a first gold medal.
It could be Djokovic’s last chance to do so as the Serbian will be 41 by the time of the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.
