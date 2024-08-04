✕ Close Andy Murray fights back tears in final farewell to fans after Olympic doubles defeat

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic do battle again in the Olympics final at Roland Garros with history and a gold medal on the line.

Djokovic, 37, is through to the Olympics final for the first time and is biding to end his wait for an elusive gold medal to complete the set of major titles. Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest player in history to reach the Olympics final and is attempting to add the gold medal to French Open and Wimbledon titles this season.

The final at Roland Garros is an immediate rematch of last month’s Wimbledon final, where Alcaraz denied Djokovic a record-equalling eighth title in SW19 and record 25th grand slam. The Spaniard won in straight-sets in one of the heaviest defeats of Djokovic’s career, and was the second year in a row in which he had beaten the Serbian in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz is competing at his first Olympics while Djokovic is at his fifth. The gold medal is the only honour that is missing from his record-breaking career and this could be Djokovic’s last chance to do so. He will be 41 by the time of the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Follow live score updates from the Olmypic final at Roland Garros, below