Return to Olympics after 16 years ends in disappointing loss for US Men’s Soccer Team

The US Olympic Men’s Soccer Team suffered a disappointing loss to host nation France, as they returned to the games for the first time in 16 years.

A feverish atmosphere at Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille on Wednesday, set the scene for a resounding 3-0 defeat for Marko Mitrović’s side.

Restricted to players under the age of 23, with an allowance for three overage players, the Olympic Men’s Soccer Tournament provides some of the nation’s top young talents the opportunity to face elite opposition on the world stage.

Despite looking in control at the beginning of the first half, and a number of close calls in the second, team USA failed to capitalize – something that was pounced on by the French.

The two goals came within 10 minutes of each other, first from captain Alexandre Lacazette, who fired a low rocket into the corner from outside the box.

Shortly after a left-footed shot from Michael Olise from outside the box found the bottom left corner after being set up by Lacazette. And 15 minutes later defender Loic Bade headed home a corner kick from Joris Chotard, cementing the win for France.

The 94th minute saw a chance for Griffin Young, though the goal was later ruled offside by VAR.

The disappointing result for America took place in front of around 60,000 people, two days before the official Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. The game was the first meeting between the US and France at the Olympic Games.

France celebrates after Michael Olise scored his side's second goal against team USA on Wednesday ( AP )

France were runners-up in the 2022 Men’s World Cup, and semifinalists in the recent 2024 Euros. The US failed to progress from the group stages in the Copa America, earlier this month.

At the Olympics, the USA looks to top its best performance, a fourth-place showing at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

In that tournament, the US bested Japan in penalties, 5-4, after a 2-2 draw in overtime before falling to Spain in the semifinals and Chile in the third-place match.

At the US Men’s last Olympic appearance in 2008, future senior team stalwarts like Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and Sacha Kljestan represented the US on the Olympic stage, though narrowly missed out on advancement to the knockout round.

The team’s next match is set for Saturday, where they will take on New Zealand.