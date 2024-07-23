Olympics 2024: What are the rules on political protests and the punishments?

Support truly

The 2024 Olympics get underway this week, with the 33rd Games taking place in Paris between 24 July and 11 August.

And though much of the focus will be on the sporting drama, events throughout the world will inevitably be put into the spotlight during a competition that has a long history of political protest and expression.

The war in Ukraine, continued Israeli strikes in Gaza and France’s recent election are just a few events that may be referenced during the Games. The Olympic website says that ”the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission and the IOC are fully supportive of freedom of expression”, and while that may be true, some previous events dispute that idea.

So, what are the rules around political protest at the Olympics, and what are the potential punishments for breaking them?

Rules on protesting at the Olympics

Rule 40 of the Olympic charter states that “all competitors, team officials and other team personnel at the Olympic Games shall enjoy freedom of expression”.

However, at the same time Rule 50 of the IOC charter states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

During the Tokyo 2020 Games, the IOC extended the opportunities for ‘athlete expression’, adding that athletes have “the opportunity to express their views” during interviews and press conferences, in the mixed zone or International Broadcasting Centre, in traditional media and digital media, through social media channels and “on the field of play prior to the start of the competition”.

These rules are on the condition that the expression is:

Consistent with the Fundamental Principles of Olympism;

not targeted, directly or indirectly, against people, countries, organisations and/or their dignity;

not disruptive (for example causing physical harm or interfering with an opponent’s concentration);

not prohibited or otherwise limited by the rules of the relevant National Olympic Committee (NOC) and/or the competition regulations of the relevant International Federation.

The guidelines add that: “When expressing their views, athletes are expected to respect the applicable laws, the Olympic values and their fellow athletes. It should be recognised that any behaviour and/or expression that constitutes or signals discrimination, hatred, hostility or the potential for violence on any basis whatsoever is contrary to the Fundamental Principles of Olympism”.

There are limitations to these rules though, with no expressions permitted during official ceremonies, during competition while on the field of play, or anywhere in the Olympic Village.

Essentially, protests are allowed as long as they adhere to the rules set by the IOC and are carried out at appropriate times.

Punishments for breaking protest rules at the Olympics

The Olympic Charter outlines the potential consequences for “any violation of the Olympic Charter”. With regard to individual competitors and teams, potential punishments include: “Temporary or permanent ineligibility or exclusion from the Olympic Games” and “disqualification or withdrawal of accreditation; in the case of disqualification or exclusion, the medals and diplomas obtained in relation to the relevant infringement of the Olympic Charter shall be returned to the IOC.

“In addition, at the discretion of the IOC Executive Board, a competitor or a team may lose the benefit of any ranking obtained in relation to other events at the Olympic Games at which he or it was disqualified or excluded; in such case the medals and diplomas won by him or it shall be returned to the IOC (Executive Board).”

The same guidelines on Rule 50 also outline the factors influencing disciplinary procedures, including the degree of disruption caused, whether it was a one-time event, whether the act was voluntary, whether another participant complained, whether or not the expression constituted advocacy and whether they think action is necessary “in order to protect the legitimate interests and values of Olympism”.

Previous protests at the Olympics

Perhaps the most famous protest at the Olympic Games happened in 1968, when American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their black-gloved fists while the US national anthem played during the 200-meters medals ceremony. Both athletes were later sent home.

More recently, US athlete Gwen Berry raised a fist and Race Imboden took a knee during the 2019 Pan-American Games, with both athletes eventually given a year-long probation.

However, national Olympic committees are responsible for dishing out punishments – the IOC essentially trusts them to enforce its rules – and this relationship was tested after the events surrounding the killing of George Floyd. In the wake of Covid and those events, the US Olympic Committee decided it would no longer punish athletes for violating Rule 50.

With the relaxing of the rules at the 2021 Olympics, members of several football teams took the knee before their matches, while US sprinter Noah Lyles raised a black-gloved fist during the Trials and Berry turned her back to the American flag as the national anthem played.