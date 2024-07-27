Olympics 2024 LIVE: Adam Peaty and Team USA’s Katie Ledecky in action today with 13 gold medals up for grabs
The first full day of action sees Adam Peaty, Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus in the pool, while Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal join forces at Roland Garros
The Olympics delivers a first full day of action at Paris 2024 on Saturday after a memorable opening ceremony.
The swimming takes centre stage with Team GB’s focus is on Adam Peaty as he bids to win three consecutive 100m breastroke Olympic gold medals. But the race of the day, and perhaps the meet, puts Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh against each other in the women’s 400m freestyle.
The first gold medals of the summer will be awarded before lunch, with the mixed 10m air rifle finals taking, with Team GB pair Michael Bargeron and Seonaid McIntosh in prime position to win. And there is more potential for British success in the women’s 3m synchronised diving final with British duo of Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen.
Look out for Rafael Nadal, fresh from starring in Friday night’s opening ceremony, with the Spaniard partnering Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s doubles as tennis begins at Roland Garros.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below:
Today at the Olympics: Saturday’s schedule as swimming, tennis and cycling begin at Paris
The first gold medals of the summer will be handed out before lunch, with the mixed 10m air rifle finals taking place at 09:30 BST. The reigning Olympic champions, Chinese duo Haoran Yang and Qian Yang, are not competing, leaving the door wide open for Team GB pair Michael Bargeron and Seonaid McIntosh to bring home the first medals of the summer.
The shooting finals will be closely followed by the women’s 3m synchronised diving final, where the British duo of Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen, who have competed together since 2023, will both look to bring home their first medals.
Perhaps the biggest event of the day at Paris 2024 will be taking place in the pool at the Paris La Defense Arena, with a range of swimming disciplines making their first appearance. The day will include semi-finals in women’s 100m butterfly and 400m freestyle as well as men’s 100m breaststroke, with the day culminating in both the men’s and women’s 400m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay finals.
Several Team GB hopefuls will compete in each discipline, including Adam Peaty trying to reach the final in the men’s 100m breaststroke as he goes for a historic third straight gold, while America’s seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is set to compete in the women’s 400m freestyle, along with Australia’s Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus and Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh.
Check out all the action on Day 1 below:
The first medal of Paris 2024 has been won!
Kazakhstan have won the first medal of Paris 2024!
Their mixed pair of Alexandre Le and Islam Patpayev have won bronze in the 10m air rifle competition with a 17-5 victory over the pair from Germany.
Team GB watch
Half-time in the hockey, and the BBC have decided it’s to take a look at the British pair in the Badminton men’s doubles.
They are playing against Malaysia, but have just narrowly been beaten 21-19 in the first set.
Eurostar disruption continues as rail firm urges London-Paris travellers to 'postpone your trip if you can'
Thousands more Olympic travellers face a struggle reaching Paris after the coordinated arson attacks at key points on the French high-speed rail network on Friday.
Eurostar has cancelled four of Saturday’s planned 15 trains from London to Paris. Trains from across northern France, as well as Belgium and the Netherlands, are competing with Eurostar and local trains for space.
With the high-speed line from Lille to the French capital unable to handle the planned number of services, trains are being routed along the “classic” slow line south to Paris – which was not built for either speed or capacity. The high-intensity schedule is unravelling.
Today Eurostar’s cancellations have hit over 3,000 passengers. The rail firm says: “Due to the major network incident in France, your train is likely to be delayed between 1-2 hours. We advise you to postpone your trip if you can.” No seats at all are available on any of the remaining trains on Saturday.
Coach seats for London have been selling for over £100, with some reaching well over £200. The fastest journey time is around 10 hours, four times longer than Eurostar on a normal day.
On Friday, passengers from London arrived up to four hours late – and many did not arrive at all after the attack on the high-speed line between Lille and Paris, which triggered the cancellation of three of the 18 planned trains from London.
Team GB watch
So for Team GB fans wondering where they should be tuning their TV stations to, or who to look out for.
They are in action in the hockey, but there are also the first Team GB medal interests to follow soon, with the women’s 3m diving synchro coverage starting on Discovery+ at 9.45 and the 10m Air Rifle team shooting starting in less than two minutes.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates from those, so stay tuned.
Britain take early hockey lead
Team GB took an early lead in the first quarter of the hockey, Nick Park putting the medal hopefuls ahead, although Spain had the better half and had two or three good chances to score.
The second quarter is underway, and GB have doubled their lead with a penalty corner. There are lots of union jacks in the crowd and they are flying.
Paris Charles de Gaulle airport quiet
Simon Calder has just arrived on the first British Airways flight to touch down since the main Paris airport re-opened
Airports in Paris have reopened after a six-hour closure for security during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in the French capital. I have just arrived at Paris Charles de Gaulle, which is quiet as the airlines play catch-up.
Normally the final Friday in July would be one of the busiest days of the year, with the three Paris airports handling one-third of a million people. Instead, arrivals and departures were halted at 6pm local time as part of a vast no-fly zone across northern France.
Airlines, particularly Air France and easyJet, cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Paris. This morning CDG airport is quieter than usual because the normal crowds of connecting passengers simply aren’t here. But there will be relief that the airports and the airspace are getting back to normal – the next challenge, according to the pan-European air navigation coordinator Eurocontrol, will be handling the exodus after the closing ceremony on 11 August.
The first British Airways departure from London Heathrow departed full to capacity. The Airbus A321 arrived 15 minutes early, and passport control took two minutes.
Many armed police are patrolling the “landside” areas, including the rail station at Terminal 2.
The only airport hold-up, as usual, was the long queue for public transport tickets.
Team GB in action early in the hockey
The first of Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland are in action in the Pool A hockey opening match against Spain.
Britain’s men’s team have not had the same success as the women’s and have not won a medal since the 1988 Games.
But their match has just got underway, and the umbrellas at the hockey have just come down as well.
Skateboarding postponed at Olympics as Paris left soaked by more rainfall
The men’s skateboarding street competition has been postponed as the Paris Olympics continues to be affected by the weather.
Heavy rain fell throughout the opening ceremony which was a three-and-a-half hour spectacle on the River Seine, which saw 85 boats carry almost 7,000 athletes from 205 countries.
The deluge threatened to dampen the show, and saw flood warnings raised by the French meteorological office for some areas around the city.
Skateboarding postponed at Olympics as Paris left soaked by more rainfall
One Olympic event has already been postponed because of the weather in Paris
The curious case of Paris’s £150m Olympic Aquatic Centre – which won’t host a single swimming race
One of the defining features of Paris’s bid to host the Olympics Games was its simplicity: this great city already had the facilities required to host, and so many of the problems associated with building new venues – the spiralling costs, the environmental demands, the white elephants left scattered a decade later – would not be in play. Only one venue needed to be built from scratch: the Aquatics Centre.
The proposal written into the original bid was for an Olympic Aquatics Centre to seat 15,000 spectators, the minimum number required by swimming’s governing body, Fina, for major international events.
It would be based in the deprived northern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, the second poorest neighbourhood in France, an area of high crime and poverty, of low education and life expectancy, where only 50 per cent of children under 12 can swim. Long after the Games, the venue would leave a lasting legacy.
Then, in 2020, the plan changed. It became clear that the original budget of €70m (£60m) was nowhere near what was required to build a small stadium fit for the Olympic Games and disassemble it afterwards. So organisers took the decision to complete the project with only 5,000 seats, in order to cap their overspending at around €175m (£150m).
It meant the Aquatics Centre no longer met Fina’s 15,000-seat requirement for major events, or even came close. And so Paris built a brand new Olympic venue, complete with a brand new Olympic pool, that will not host a single swimming race.
By Lawrence Ostlere
Why the £150m Olympic Aquatics Centre won’t host a single swimming race
Paris’s original Olympic bid vowed to build a 15,000-capacity stadium where swimming would take centre stage, writes Lawrence Ostlere. So why is it taking place in a concert hall?
