The Olympics delivers a first full day of action at Paris 2024 on Saturday after a memorable opening ceremony.

The swimming takes centre stage with Team GB’s focus is on Adam Peaty as he bids to win three consecutive 100m breastroke Olympic gold medals. But the race of the day, and perhaps the meet, puts Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh against each other in the women’s 400m freestyle.

The first gold medals of the summer will be awarded before lunch, with the mixed 10m air rifle finals taking, with Team GB pair Michael Bargeron and Seonaid McIntosh in prime position to win. And there is more potential for British success in the women’s 3m synchronised diving final with British duo of Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen.

Look out for Rafael Nadal, fresh from starring in Friday night’s opening ceremony, with the Spaniard partnering Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s doubles as tennis begins at Roland Garros.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below: