Olympics 2024: Golf tee times and Round 4 schedule including Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy
Xander Schauffele is in pole position to defend the gold medal at the Olympics, with a joint-lead alongside Jon Rahm at Le Golf National
Defending champion Xander Schauffele of the United States remained top of the men's Olympic golf leaderboard at 14-under par after the penultimate round on Saturday, sharing first place with Spain's Jon Rahm.
Britain's Tommy Fleetwood, who held the overnight lead with Schauffele and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, stayed in the medal hunt one shot behind the leaders in third place before Sunday's final round at Le Golf National near the French capital.
The 60-strong field in the Olympic golf competition will be reduced by one on Sunday after Britain's Matt Fitzpatrick retired injured.
Rahm improved from his overnight fourth position by hitting his second straight five-under par round of 66.
The 2023 Masters champion, who plays on the Saudi-backed LIV tour, referenced a good performance at the British Open followed by a win at LIV's British event in July.
"For this last month, to be playing as good as I have ... and give myself an opportunity this week as well, is very, very gratifying," he told reporters after his round. Here are the tee times for the second round in Paris:
Men’s Golf - Tee times Round 2
All times in BST
- 8:00 VILLEGAS Camilo COL; PAVON Matthieu FRA
- 8:11 PEREIRA Mito CHI; KHONGWATMAI Phachara THA; YUAN Yechun CHN
- 8:22 DOU Zecheng CHN; HILLIER Daniel NZL; APHIBARNRAT Kiradech THA
- 8:33 VENTURA Kristoffer NOR; MERONK Adrian POL; GRILLO Emiliano ARG
- 8:44 ECHAVARRIA Nico COL; YU Kevin TPE, BHULLAR Gaganjeet IND
- 8:55 PULKKANEN Tapio FIN; CAMPOS Rafa PUR; NAKAJIMA Keita JPN
- 9:11 Gavin MAS; ANCER Abraham MEX; NOREN Alex SWE
- 9:22 SHARMA Shubhankar IND; HOVLAND Viktor NOR; SCHMID Matthias GER
- 9:33 TAYLOR Nick CAN; STRAKA Sepp AUT; GIRRBACH Joel SUI
- 9:44 DUMONT de CHASSART Adrien BEL; ZANOTTI Fabrizio PAR; VALIMAKI Sami FIN
- 9:55 PUIG David ESP; LEE Min Woo AUS; MIGLIOZZI Guido ITA
- 10:06 FOX Ryan NZL; MORIKAWA Collin USA; ORTIZ Carlos MEX
- 10:17 JAEGER Stephan GER; CLARK Wyndham USA; LOWRY Shane IRL
- 10:33 TOSTI Alejandro ARG; PAN C.T. TPE; MANASSERO Matteo ITA
- 10:44 van ROOYEN Erik RSA; AN Byeong Hun KOR; CONNERS Corey CAN
- 10:55 BEZUIDENHOUT Christiaan RSA; OLESEN Thorbjorn DEN; PEREZ Victor FRA
- 11:06 ABERG Ludvig SWE; DAY Jason AUS; NIEMANN Joaquin CHI
- 11:17 SCHEFFLER Scottie USA; KIM Tom KOR; DETRY Thomas BEL
- 11:28 HOJGAARD Nicolai DEN; MATSUYAMA Hideki JPN; McILROY Rory IRL
- 11:39 RAHM Jon ESP; SCHAUFFELE Xander USA; FLEETWOOD Tommy
