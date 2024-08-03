Support truly

Defending champion Xander Schauffele of the United States remained top of the men's Olympic golf leaderboard at 14-under par after the penultimate round on Saturday, sharing first place with Spain's Jon Rahm.

Britain's Tommy Fleetwood, who held the overnight lead with Schauffele and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, stayed in the medal hunt one shot behind the leaders in third place before Sunday's final round at Le Golf National near the French capital.

The 60-strong field in the Olympic golf competition will be reduced by one on Sunday after Britain's Matt Fitzpatrick retired injured.

Rahm improved from his overnight fourth position by hitting his second straight five-under par round of 66.

The 2023 Masters champion, who plays on the Saudi-backed LIV tour, referenced a good performance at the British Open followed by a win at LIV's British event in July.

"For this last month, to be playing as good as I have ... and give myself an opportunity this week as well, is very, very gratifying," he told reporters after his round.

