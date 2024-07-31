Support truly

Golf resumes its peculiar relationship with the Olympics as the men’s event begins at Paris 2024.

There appears to be more star players than ever before; Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are all set to contend for the gold medal.

While Team GB includes Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick across four rounds at Le Golf National, which hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup and a famous European victory.

Scheffler is the favourite, as the world's No.1 ranked player for some time, but Schauffele, the defending gold medalist from Tokyo and a two-time major winner in this year alone following his Open victory at Troon, will be tipped by many to defend his title.

Here are the tee times for the first two rounds in Paris:

Men’s Golf - Tee times Rounds 1 and 2

All times in BST

8:00 a.m./9:55 a.m.: Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

8:11 a.m./10:06 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

8:22 a.m./10:17 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

8:33 a.m./10:33 a.m.: Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

8:44 a.m./10:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

8:55 a.m./10:55 a.m.: Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea)

9:11 a.m./11:06 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

9:22 a.m./11:17 p.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

9:33 a.m./11:28 p.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

9:44 a.m./11:39 p.m.: Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)

9:55 a.m./8:00 a.m.: Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)

Tommy Fleetwood, of Great Britain, hits from the third tee ( AP )

10:06 a.m./8:11 a.m.: Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)

10:17 a.m./8:22 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)

10:33 a.m./8:33 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)

10:44 a.m./8:44 a.m.: Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)

10:55 a.m./8:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)

11:06 a.m./9:11 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)

11:17 a.m./9:22 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

11:28 a.m./9:33 a.m.: Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)

11:39 a.m./9:44 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)