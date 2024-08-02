Support truly

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama grabbed an early lead in the men's Olympic golf tournament with a bogey-free opening round, but defending champion Xander Schauffele of the United States was close behind as he brought his sparkling form to Paris.

The first day of competition at Le Golf National southwest of the French capital drew a buoyant crowd who roared on home pair Victor Perez and Matthieu Pavon.

U.S. world number one Scottie Scheffler was in touch at four under after playing alongside Ireland’s world number three Rory McIlroy who finished on three under.

Team GB’s Tommy Fleetwood was four behind on -4, alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm, with Ludvig Aberg a shot further back. But Fleetwood’s British teammate Matt Fitzpatrick suffered a day to forget, ending +2 for the round and 10 shots off the gold medal. Here are the tee times for the second round in Paris:

Men’s Golf - Tee times Round 2

All times in BST

8:00 Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

8:11 Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

8:22 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

8:33 Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

8:44 Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

8:55 Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea)

9:11 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

9:22 Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

9:33 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

9:44 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)

9:55 Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)

10:06 Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)

10:17 Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)

10:33 StephenJaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)

10:44 Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)

10:55 Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)

11:06 Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)

11:17 Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

11:28 Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)

11:39 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)