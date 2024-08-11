Jordan Chiles forced to return gymnastic bronze medal for heart-breaking reason

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

US gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the floor exercise after a court ruling decided her score had been improperly judged.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) voided an appeal made by Team USA coach Cecile Landi during the competition that saw Chiles’ score increase by 0.1 and moving her from fifth to third securing her a bronze medal.

The CAS ruling on Saturday said that that the on floor appeal by Landi came outside the 1-minute window allowed by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). The committee wrote that the enquiry came 1 minute 4 seconds after the score was posted meaning it did not meet the desired criteria for an appeal.

CAS ruled that the initial finishing order should be restored with Romania’s Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea finishing third and fourth respectively with Chiles back down to fifth.

They left the final ranking decision to the FIG who determined it was up to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to decide on potentially reallocating the bronze medal.

On Sunday the IOC confirmed the decision to strip Chiles of the medal and give it to Barbosu who was in third place before Chiles’ score was upgraded.

In a statement, the IOC said: “The IOC will reallocate the bronze medal to Ana Barbosu (Romania). We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal.”

Chiles took to instagram on Saturday following the CAS ruling saying she is “taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you.”

USA Gymnastics released a statement saying it was devastated by the ruling. The wrote: “The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring.”

Meanwhile, Chiles’ gymnastics teammate Simone Biles added: “Sending you so much love Jordan. Keep your chin up ‘Olympic champ’ we love you.”