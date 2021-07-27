New Zealand Olympian’s ex-girlfriend expresses regret for breakup after he wins bronze medal

The ex-girlfriend of an Olympian competing for New Zealand has expressed regret over the couple’s breakup after the athlete won a bronze medal during the Tokyo Olympics.

Hayden Wilde, 23, won New Zealand its first Olympic medal for the Tokyo Olympics after he came in third place during the men’s triathlon, which took place on the third day of the global competition.

This bronze medal win came after the athlete placed 37th during the opening swimming portion of the race, forcing him to make up huge ground during both the cycling and running legs.

Mr Wilde instantly burst into tears after he crossed the finish line in third place, but he wasn’t the only one overcome with emotion following the win.

New Zealand media company 1 News was interviewing family and friends at home when they stumbled upon a woman who claimed to be an ex-girlfriend.

“I regret breaking up with you,” she jokingly told 1 News about Mr Wilde.

The woman, who remains unidentified, said she went to primary school with the bronze medalist, and she expressed excitement for Mr Wilde on his win.

“I’m so proud of Hayden, all the work he’s obviously done to get there is amazing,” she told the network. “I went to primary school with him and he’s grown so much and I’m real proud.”

Mr Wilde’s current girlfriend, not his ex, was on his mind after he ran the race, with him telling reporters that she was who he planned to call following the bronze medal win.

“I think I’ll just be calling my girlfriend, who’s actually in Spain at the moment,” he told 1 News. “She was up in the early hours of the morning watching the race.”

Mr Wilde lost to Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt, who won gold, and silver medallist Alex Yee of Britain.

He is expected to compete again for New Zealand on Saturday for the mixed team relay.