Olympics 2024: The double standards of team kit at the Olympics

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

At the 2024 Olympics, every nation will take to their event in a cleverly crafted outfit from some of sport’s biggest designers.

The differences between men’s and women’s kit has grown in recent years, with women usually wearing tighter-fitting outfits using less material than those worn by their male counterparts.

The distinction between the kit has grown in recent years. In the 1928 Games when women were first allowed to compete in track and field events, they wore similar uniforms to male runners, rather than the stark difference today.

The United States’ team track and field kit reveal in April received a backlash related to the cut of the Nike kit for women, while there have been issues in previous years.

What happened with the United States’ team kit launch?

When Nike first launched their United States team Olympic kit, track and field athletes immediately raised concerns over the high-cut leotard which barely covered the bikini line as one of the two models chosen.

Long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall commented on Instagram saying: “Wait my hoo haa is gonna be out,” and many others responded with similarly-minded comments.

Although the kit launch included a number of options for women across the various sports, and the leotard was only one of them, it raised questions about why that particular outfit was chosen to be showcased alongside the men’s option of a sleeveless vest and long shorts.

What is the history behind it?

There has long been an assumption that women’s kits are designed for aesthetics rather than athletic advantage.

Ahead of the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Norway’s beach handball team (although beach handball is not an Olympic sport) were fined because they wore tight-fitting shorts rather than bikini bottoms.

However, at one point the only permitted beach volleyball outfits for women were bikinis or a one-piece swimsuit.