Skateboarding postponed at Olympics as Paris left soaked by more rainfall

One Olympic event has already been postponed because of the weather in Paris

Sonia Twigg
Saturday 27 July 2024 09:35
Comments
Highlights from Olympics opening ceremony in Paris

The men’s skateboarding street competition has been postponed by 48 hours as the Paris Olympicscontinues to be affected by the weather.

Paris Olympic street skateboarding has been postponed because of the weather
Paris Olympic street skateboarding has been postponed because of the weather (John Walton/PA Wire)

Heavy rain fell throughout the opening ceremony which was a three-and-a-half-hour spectacle on the River Seine, which saw 85 boats carry almost 7,000 athletes from 205 countries.

The deluge threatened to dampen the show, and saw flood warnings raised by the French meteorological office for some areas around the city.

On Saturday, the first main events get underway, although Rugby Sevens, handball and football had kicked off before the main ceremony.

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony was affected by the weather
The Paris Olympics opening ceremony was affected by the weather (AP)

However, for those hoping to watch the skateboarding street men’s preliminaries and finals which had been scheduled for Saturday 27 July, that has now been pushed back until Monday 29 July.

It will begin at the same start time as originally planned, the prelim competition will start at 11am BST, and the final will be at 4pm BST.

The eventing dressage competition has not been affected by rain and has gone ahead at Versailles, north of Paris, while the indoor highlights on Saturday of gymnastics, diving and swimming will not be affected by the adverse weather.

Tennis at Roland Garros, which is due to start at 11am, can continue in light rain, but it remains to be seen whether that will also have to be postponed, although the two main courts are covered and for the Olympics that might be sufficient for the competition to go ahead without delay.

On Friday evening, Tom Daley and Helen Glover were chosen as Team Great Britain’s flag bearers, and they along with 37 other British athletes travelled on the boat down 10km of the Seine for a view of some of the city’s most famous sites.

