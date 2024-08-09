Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

American track legends Michael Johnson and Carl Lewis led the ridicule of the USA men’s 4x100m relay team after they again blundered the chance to win gold at the Olympics.

Even without 100m champion Noah Lyles, the USA started the race as heavy favourites but were disqualified after a botched first handover, as Christian Coleman collided into the back of Kenny Bednarek.

It allowed Canada to win a surprise gold ahead of South Africa and Great Britain, and meant the USA have now failed to even medal in the men’s 4x100m relay for a fifth consecutive Olympics.

The USA did not qualify for the 4x100m final at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago due to a blunder, were disqualified from the Rio 2016 final due to another botched handover, and dropped the baton at Beijing 2008.

Lewis, who won two Olympic and three world championship 4x100m golds, criticised the coaching of the team in a post on Twitter/X: "It is time to blow up the system. This continues to be completely unacceptable,” he said.

"It is clear that EVERYONE at [USA Track & Field] is more concerned with relationships than winning. No athlete should step on the track and run another relay until this program is changed from top to bottom."

Speaking on the BBC, four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson said: “It’s laughable at this point. The last time we won it at the Olympics, I was still competing.”

😳 "It's laughable at this point."



😳 "The last time we won it at the Olympics I was still competing."@MJGold wasn't impressed by United States in the men's 4x100m relay.#BBCOlympics #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/oBC7aWrdmt — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 9, 2024

"It just didn’t happen," Coleman said. “We practised a lot. Me and Kenny have been on the team a few times, and we felt really confident going out there. It’s part of the sport.

"We wanted to do it, we wanted to bring it home, we knew we had the speed to do it but this is a risk-reward type of thing."

Meanwhile, Sha’Carri Richardson won her first Olympic gold medal as she anchored the USA to victory in the women’s 4x100m ahead of Great Britain and Germany.

Richardson, who won silver in the 100m final, won gold alongside 100-metre bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, and 200-metre champion Gabby Thomas.