Lionel Elika Fatupaito: Samoa boxing coach dies at Paris Olympics

Lionel Elika Fatupaito passed away in Paris, the International Boxing Association has confirmed

Aadi Nair
Saturday 27 July 2024 16:29
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte, Paris
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte, Paris (AFP via Getty Images)

Samoa's boxing coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito has died during the Paris Olympics, the International Boxing Association said on Saturday.

According to reports in Samoan media, he died on Friday while at the Olympic Village.

“We at the IBA extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during Paris 2024," the IBA said in a statement

“Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community.

“His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss.”

Committee president Pauga Talalelei Pauga said: “Lionel was one of Samoa's top boxing coaches and a great believer in the Olympic ideal.

“Our thoughts and those of the entire Samoan sporting community are with Lionel’s family, his boxers and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

Heavyweight Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali is the only Samoan boxer competing at the Paris Olympics. The two-times Pacific Games champion will face Belgium’s Victor Schelstraete on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is a strong contender for a medal as the top seed in the 92kg weight class.

The Olympic boxing competition takes place at the North Paris Arena and Roland Garros from 27 July to 10 August.

