Team GB continue their Olympic medal hunt on Friday as they look to grab medals in athletics, relays and track cycling at Paris 2024.

Athletes such as Katarina Johnson-Thompson are in action on the athletics track, as are relay teams including new 400m silver medallist Matt Hudson-Smith and future sprint hopeful Louie Hinchliffe.

Friday’s highlights

The day begins with Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action as she looks to put a string of back Olympic luck behind her in the women’s heptathlon. She begins the day in the lead, on 4055 points ahead of the long jump event.

Noah Williams – fresh off a silver medal with Tom Daley in the men’s synchronized 10m platform event – begins a hunt for an individual medal in the 10m platform. Yasmin Harper and Grace Reid will battle for a medal in the women’s 3m springboard final from 2pm too.

There are first rounds in the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays, with Matt Hudson-Smith hoping to eventually do one better than his silver medal in the individual event.

The medal events begin in the evening on the cycling track, with Jack Carlin potentially in the mix for a medal in the men’s sprint.

In the women’s madison, the GB pair of Neah Evans and Elinor Barker will contest for a place on the podium just after 5pm.

Back at the Stade de France, GB have medal hopes in both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals, which begin at 6.30pm. Amber Anning has an individual medal hope too, in the women’s 400m final.

A champion will be crowned in the men’s 400m hurdles, with the athletes with the three fastest times in history all facing off in that final.

Early in the evening, hosts France will take on Spain in the gold medal match in the men’s football.

From 9.50pm, boxer Imane Khelif fights for gold against China’s Yiu Lang.

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB watch

All times BST

Charley Hull, Georgia Hall - golf, women’s stroke play round three (from 8am)

Kyle Kothari, Noah Williams - diving, men’s 10m platform preliminaries (from 9am)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson - athletics, women’s heptathlon (9.05am - long jump; 10.05am - javelin; 7.25pm - 800m) 🥇

Toby Roberts, Hamish McArthur - climbing, men’s boulder/lead final (from 9.15am)🥇

GB women - athletics, women’s 4x400m relay qualifying (9.40am)

GB men - athletics, men’s 4x400m relay qualifying (10.05am)

Ben Pattison - athletics, men’s 800m semi-finals (10.30am)

Cindy Sember - athletics, women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals (from 11.05am)

Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane - track cycling, women’s sprint qualifying (from 1pm)

Jack Carlin - track cycling, men’s sprint semi-finals (from 1.41pm, finals from 5pm) 🥇

Yasmin Harper, Grace Reid - diving, women’s 3m springboard final (2pm) 🥇

Neah Evans, Elinor Barker - track cycling, women’s madison (5.09pm)🥇

GB women - athletics, women’s 4x100m final (6.30pm) 🥇

GB men - athletics, men’s 4x100m final (6.47pm) 🥇

Amber Anning - athletics, women’s 400m final (7pm)🥇

Eilish McColgan, Megan Keith - athletics, women’s 10,000m final (7.55pm)🥇

Day 14 (Friday August 9) - 33 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-8.30pm: Duet: technical routine

Athletics

9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: long jump

Women’s heptathlon: long jump 9.40am: Women’s 4x400m relay: round 1

Women’s 4x400m relay: round 1 10.05am: Men’s 4x400m relay: round 1

Men’s 4x400m relay: round 1 10.20am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw A

Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw A 10.30am: Men’s 800m: semi-finals

Men’s 800m: semi-finals 11.05am: Women’s 100m hurdles: semi-finals

Women’s 100m hurdles: semi-finals 11.30am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw B

Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw B 6.30pm: Women’s 4x100m relay: final

6.40pm: Women’s shot put: final

6.45pm: Men’s 4x100m relay: final

7pm: Women’s 400m: final

7.10pm: Men’s triple jump: final

7.15pm: Women’s heptathlon: 800m final

7.55pm: Women’s 10,000m: final

8.45pm: Men’s 400m hurdles: final

Basketball

4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s semi-finals

Women’s semi-finals 8pm-10pm: Women’s semi-finals

Beach volleyball

8pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s medal finals (2 matches)

Boxing

8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg: finals

Breaking

3pm-5pm: Women’s individual: qualifying

Women’s individual: qualifying 7pm-9pm: Women’s individual: final

Canoe sprint

9.30am-1.40pm: Men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (track)

1pm-2.45pm: Men’s sprint: semi-finals; women’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds and repechage

Men’s sprint: semi-finals; women’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds and repechage 5pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: medal finals; women’s madison: final; women’s sprint: early rounds and repechage

Diving

9am-11am: Men’s 10m platform: prelims

Men’s 10m platform: prelims 2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: final

Football

2pm-5pm: Women’s bronze-medal game

Women’s bronze-medal game 5pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Golf

8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 3

Handball

3.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Men’s semi-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Hockey

1pm-3pm: Women’s bronze-medal game

Women’s bronze-medal game 7pm-9.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Modern pentathlon

12pm-6pm: Men’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2

Rhythmic gymnastics

9am-11.30am: Group all-around: qualification

Group all-around: qualification 1.30pm-4pm: Individual all-around: final

Sport climbing

9am-12.20pm: Men’s boulder/lead: medal final

Swimming

6.30am-9.30am: Men’s 10km marathon: final

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s team: bronze medal final

Men’s team: bronze medal final 2pm-5.30pm: Men’s team: gold medal final

Taekwondo

8am-11.30am: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: qualification round

Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: qualification round 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg quarter-finals, semi-finals

Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg quarter-finals, semi-finals 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: repechage, medal finals

Volleyball

3pm-5.30pm: Men’s bronze-medal game

Water polo

12pm-3pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)

Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches) 5pm-8pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 89kg: final

6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 71kg: final

Wrestling