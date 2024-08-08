The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Today at the Olympics: Friday’s schedule and highlights including Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon
Team GB are in contention for medals across a range of disciplines, from the women’s heptathlon to track cycling events
Louise Thomas
Editor
Team GB continue their Olympic medal hunt on Friday as they look to grab medals in athletics, relays and track cycling at Paris 2024.
Athletes such as Katarina Johnson-Thompson are in action on the athletics track, as are relay teams including new 400m silver medallist Matt Hudson-Smith and future sprint hopeful Louie Hinchliffe.
Friday’s highlights
The day begins with Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action as she looks to put a string of back Olympic luck behind her in the women’s heptathlon. She begins the day in the lead, on 4055 points ahead of the long jump event.
Noah Williams – fresh off a silver medal with Tom Daley in the men’s synchronized 10m platform event – begins a hunt for an individual medal in the 10m platform. Yasmin Harper and Grace Reid will battle for a medal in the women’s 3m springboard final from 2pm too.
There are first rounds in the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays, with Matt Hudson-Smith hoping to eventually do one better than his silver medal in the individual event.
The medal events begin in the evening on the cycling track, with Jack Carlin potentially in the mix for a medal in the men’s sprint.
In the women’s madison, the GB pair of Neah Evans and Elinor Barker will contest for a place on the podium just after 5pm.
Back at the Stade de France, GB have medal hopes in both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals, which begin at 6.30pm. Amber Anning has an individual medal hope too, in the women’s 400m final.
A champion will be crowned in the men’s 400m hurdles, with the athletes with the three fastest times in history all facing off in that final.
Early in the evening, hosts France will take on Spain in the gold medal match in the men’s football.
From 9.50pm, boxer Imane Khelif fights for gold against China’s Yiu Lang.
Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:
Team GB watch
All times BST
Charley Hull, Georgia Hall - golf, women’s stroke play round three (from 8am)
Kyle Kothari, Noah Williams - diving, men’s 10m platform preliminaries (from 9am)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson - athletics, women’s heptathlon (9.05am - long jump; 10.05am - javelin; 7.25pm - 800m) 🥇
Toby Roberts, Hamish McArthur - climbing, men’s boulder/lead final (from 9.15am)🥇
GB women - athletics, women’s 4x400m relay qualifying (9.40am)
GB men - athletics, men’s 4x400m relay qualifying (10.05am)
Ben Pattison - athletics, men’s 800m semi-finals (10.30am)
Cindy Sember - athletics, women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals (from 11.05am)
Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane - track cycling, women’s sprint qualifying (from 1pm)
Jack Carlin - track cycling, men’s sprint semi-finals (from 1.41pm, finals from 5pm) 🥇
Yasmin Harper, Grace Reid - diving, women’s 3m springboard final (2pm) 🥇
Neah Evans, Elinor Barker - track cycling, women’s madison (5.09pm)🥇
GB women - athletics, women’s 4x100m final (6.30pm) 🥇
GB men - athletics, men’s 4x100m final (6.47pm) 🥇
Amber Anning - athletics, women’s 400m final (7pm)🥇
Eilish McColgan, Megan Keith - athletics, women’s 10,000m final (7.55pm)🥇
Day 14 (Friday August 9) - 33 gold medal events
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-8.30pm: Duet: technical routine
Athletics
- 9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: long jump
- 9.40am: Women’s 4x400m relay: round 1
- 10.05am: Men’s 4x400m relay: round 1
- 10.20am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw A
- 10.30am: Men’s 800m: semi-finals
- 11.05am: Women’s 100m hurdles: semi-finals
- 11.30am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw B
- 6.30pm: Women’s 4x100m relay: final
- 6.40pm: Women’s shot put: final
- 6.45pm: Men’s 4x100m relay: final
- 7pm: Women’s 400m: final
- 7.10pm: Men’s triple jump: final
- 7.15pm: Women’s heptathlon: 800m final
- 7.55pm: Women’s 10,000m: final
- 8.45pm: Men’s 400m hurdles: final
Basketball
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
- 8pm-10pm: Women’s semi-finals
Beach volleyball
- 8pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s medal finals (2 matches)
Boxing
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg: finals
Breaking
- 3pm-5pm: Women’s individual: qualifying
- 7pm-9pm: Women’s individual: final
Canoe sprint
- 9.30am-1.40pm: Men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (track)
- 1pm-2.45pm: Men’s sprint: semi-finals; women’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds and repechage
- 5pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: medal finals; women’s madison: final; women’s sprint: early rounds and repechage
Diving
- 9am-11am: Men’s 10m platform: prelims
- 2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: final
Football
- 2pm-5pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
- 5pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 3
Handball
- 3.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
Hockey
- 1pm-3pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
- 7pm-9.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Modern pentathlon
- 12pm-6pm: Men’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2
Rhythmic gymnastics
- 9am-11.30am: Group all-around: qualification
- 1.30pm-4pm: Individual all-around: final
Sport climbing
- 9am-12.20pm: Men’s boulder/lead: medal final
Swimming
- 6.30am-9.30am: Men’s 10km marathon: final
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s team: bronze medal final
- 2pm-5.30pm: Men’s team: gold medal final
Taekwondo
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: qualification round
- 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg quarter-finals, semi-finals
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: repechage, medal finals
Volleyball
- 3pm-5.30pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
Water polo
- 12pm-3pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
- 5pm-8pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
Weightlifting
- 2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 89kg: final
- 6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 71kg: final
Wrestling
- 10am-12.30pm: Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
- 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: semi-finals; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: medal finals
