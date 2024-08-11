Support truly

As the Paris 2024Olympics comes to a close, the final day of what has been a monumental year for the Games should deliver its fair share of breathtaking moments.

Kicking things off on Sunday will be the eagerly anticipated women’s marathon, with Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa looking to further cement her greatness after setting a new world record with a staggering time of 2:11:58 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.

Joining her in the race will be Sifan Hassan, looking to complete an audacious treble, and Great Britain trio Calli Hauger-Thackery, Rose Harvey and Clara Evans, who received a late invitation to Paris after the injury to Charlotte Purdue.

The endurance events will be coming in thick and fast, as the women’s final of the Modern Pentathlon will get underway at 10:40am, with Kate French and Kerenza Bryson hoping to add to Team GB’s medal tally.

There is Men's Keirin, as well as the Women's Omnium in track cycling, with Emma Finucane, Jack Carlin and Hamish Turnbull among the riders in action. France play the USA in the women’s basketball gold medal game. Then there will be the Closing Ceremony, starting at 8pm BST, which will bring the day to its natural conclusion.

Team GB watch

All times BST

Clara Evans - women’s marathon final (from 7am)

Jack Carlin - track cycling, men’s keirin quarter-finals (from 10:29am)

Sophie Capewell - track cycling, women’s sptint finals (from 11:25am)

Neah Evans - track cycling, women’s omnium scratch race (from 10am)

Kate French and Kerenza Bryson - women’s modern pentathlon final (from 10:40am)

Day 16 (Sunday August 11) - 13 gold medal events

Athletics

7am-10.15am: Women’s marathon: final

Basketball

10.30am-12.30pm: Women’s bronze-medal game

Women’s bronze-medal game 2.30pm-5pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Cycling (track)

10am-1.15pm: Men’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal finals; women’s sprint: semis-finals, medal finals; women’s omnium: medal final

Handball

8am-10am: Men’s bronze-medal game

Men’s bronze-medal game 12.30pm-3pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Modern pentathlon

10am-12.30pm: Women’s final

Volleyball

12pm-2.45pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Water polo

8am-11am: Men’s bronze-medal game

Men’s bronze-medal game 1pm-2.50pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Weightlifting

10.30am-1pm: Women’s: +81kg final

Wrestling

10am-1.30pm: Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: repechage and medal finals

Ceremony

8pm (TBC): Closing ceremony