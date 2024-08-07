Support truly

Team GB continue their Olympic medal hunt on Thursday as athletes look to keep alive medal hopes in taekwondo, diving and track cycling among other events at Paris 2024.

Elsewhere, Team USA look to add to an impressive medal haul as Noah Lyles aims to take 200m gold and Lebron James’ basketball side look to get past Serbia and into the gold medal match.

LIVE! Follow all the action and medal updates from Paris 2024

Thursday’s highlights

American sprint sensation Noah Lyles is the headline in the evening athletics session, as he hunts another gold – potentially number two of three in this Games – in the men’s 200m final at 19:30. He may run in the first heats of the 4x100m relay in the morning too.

In the morning athletics session, GB’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson begins her hunt for heptathlon gold with the 100m hurdles at 09.05.

Yasmin Harper and Grace Reid will compete in the women’s 3m springboard semi-finals from 09.00, hoping to make Friday’s final. And GB’s Jack Laugher is back in the men’s diving 3m springboard final, having won both silver and bronze in this event at the past two Olympics.

The men’s omnium takes place in the velodrome, with Ollie Wood and Ethan Hayter potentially in contention for a medal. That event begins with the scratch race at 16.00. And from 16.18, the women’s keirin quarter-finals get underway, with GB duo Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant in the hunt for a medal.

Team USA look to stay in the hunt for yet another gold medal in the basketball as they take on Serbia in the semi-finals at 20.00.

In the men’s hockey, the gold medal match takes place at 18:00 between Germany and the Netherlands.

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB watch

All times BST

Charley Hull, Georgia Hall - golf, women’s stroke play round two (from 8am)

Yasmin Harper, Grace Reid - diving, women’s 3m springboard semi-final (from 9am)

Bradly Sinden - taekwondo, men’s -68kg (from 9.59am)

Jade Jones - taekwondo, women’s -57kg (from 11am)

Connor Bainbridge - sailing, men’s kite (from 12pm)

Jack Laugher, Jordan Houlder - diving, men’s 3m springboard final (from 2pm) 🥇

Ellie Aldridge - sailing, women’s kite (from 3.37pm)

Ethan Hayter - track cycling, men’s omnium (from 4pm) 🥇

Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant - track cycling, women’s keirin (from 4.18pm) 🥇

Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull - track cycling, men’s sprint (from 5:01pm) 🥇

Day 13 (Thursday August 8) - 26 gold medal events

Athletics

9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: 100m hurdles

9.25am: Women's shot put: qualification

9.35am: Women's 100m hurdles: repechage

10.05am: Women's heptathlon: high jump

10.10am: Women's 4x100m relay: round 1

10.35am: Men's 4x100m relay: round 1

11am: Men's 800m: repechage

6.35pm: Women's heptathlon: shot put;

6.35pm: Women's 1500m: semi-finals

7pm: Women's long jump: final 🥇

7.25pm: Men's javelin: final 🥇

7.30pm: Men's 200m: final 🥇

7.55pm: Women's heptathlon: 200m

8.25pm: Women's 400m hurdles: final 🥇

8.45pm: Men's 110m hurdles final 🥇

Basketball

4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

8pm-10pm: Men's semi-finals

Beach volleyball

4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)

8pm-10pm: Men's and women's semi-finals (2 matches)

Boxing

8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg: semi-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg: finals 🥇

Canoe sprint

9.30am-1.30pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K4 500m: semi-finals and finals 🥇

Cycling (track)

4pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: quarter-finals and classification races;men’s omnium: medal final; women’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal final 🥇

Diving

9am-11am: Women’s 3m springboard: semi-finals

2pm-4pm: Men's 3m springboard: final 🥇

Football

4pm-7pm: Men’s bronze-medal game

Golf

8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 2

Handball

3.30pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals

8.30pm-10.30pm: Women's semi-finals

Hockey

1pm-3pm: Men’s bronze-medal game

6pm-8.30pm: Men's gold-medal game 🥇

Modern pentathlon

10am-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s fencing: ranking round

Rhythmic gymnastics

9am-12pm: Individual all-around: qualification

2pm-5pm: Individual all-around: qualification

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite: medal series 🥇

Sport climbing

9am-12.15pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); men’s speed: medal finals 🥇

Swimming

6.30am-9.30am: Women’s 10km marathon: final 🥇

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s team: semi-finals

3pm-5pm: Women's team: semi-finals

7pm-10pm: Women's team: semi-finals

Taekwondo

8am-11.30am: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: qualification rounds

1.30pm-4.30pm: Men's 68kg, women's 57kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals

6.30pm-10pm: Men's 68kg, women's 57kg: repechage rounds, medal finals 🥇

Volleyball

3pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals

7pm-9.30pm: Women's semi-finals

Water polo

12pm-3pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)

5pm-8pm: Women's classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

2pm-4.30pm: Women’s 59kg: final 🥇

6.30pm-9pm: Men's 73kg: final 🥇

Wrestling