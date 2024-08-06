Today at the Olympics: Wednesday’s schedule and highlights including Matthew Hudson-Smith
Could Hudson-Smith make it four medals in four nights for Team GB on the track?
Team GB continue their hunt for more medals at the Olympics on Wednesday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.
Wednesday’s highlights
Matthew Hudson-Smith has overcome mental health struggles and injuries to become one of the world’s best in the 400m, winning silver in the world championships last year. Can he triumph in the 400m final and add to Keely Hodkinson and Josh Kerr’s medals on the track?
It could be another big night at the velodrome with the men’s and women’s team pursuit finals. The women’s team comprised of Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts won gold at the world championship last year.
Team GB’s Andy MacDonald, 51, is the oldest competitor in Olympic skateboaring history will bid to reach tonight’s men’s park final.
In sailing, Team GB are in medal contention on the final day of the mixed multihull medal race, while the men’s dinghy medal race also takes place after it was postponed yesterday.
The women’s golf tournament gets underway at Le Golf National, with Charley Hull and Georgia Hall teeing off in the first round.
Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:
Team GB watch
All times BST
Charley Hull, Georgia Hall - golf, women’s stroke play round one (from 8am)
Jack Laugher, Jordan Houlder - diving, men’s 3m springboard semi-final (9am)
Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull - track cycling, men’s sprint (11:45pm)
Michael Beckett - sailing, men’s ILCA 7 (12:13pm)
Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts - cycling, team pursuit (12:52 first round)
John Gimson, Anna Burnet - sailing, mixed Nacra 17 (1:43pm)
Andy MacDonald - skateboarding, men’s park (2:04pm heat)
Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts - cycling, team pursuit final (5:52pm)
Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood - track cycling, team pursuit final (7:33pm)
Matthew Hudson-Smith - athletics, men’s 400 final (8:20pm)
Day 12 (Wednesday August 7) - 21 gold medal events
Artistic swimming
- 6.30pm-8.15pm: Team acrobatic routine: medal final
Athletics
- 6.30am-9.45am: Marathon race walk mixed relay: final
- 9.05am: Men’s high jump: qualification
- 9.15am: Women’s 100m hurdles: round 1
- 9.25am: Women’s javelin: qualification A
- 10am: Men’s 5000m: round 1
- 10.45am: Men’s 800m: round 1
- 10.50am: Women’s javelin: qualification B
- 11.35am: Women’s 1500m: repechage
- 6pm: Women’s pole vault: final
- 6.05pm: Men’s 110m hurdles: semi-finals
- 6.15pm: Men’s triple jump: qualification
- 6.35pm: Men’s 400m: hurdles: semi-finals
- 7.02pm: Men’s 200m: semi-finals
- 7.25pm: Men’s discus: final
- 7.45pm: Women’s 400m: semi-finals
- 8.20pm: Men’s 400m: final
- 8.40pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: final
Basketball
- 10am-12pm: Women’s quarter-finals
- 1.30pm-3.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
- 5pm-7pm: Women’s quarter-finals
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
Beach volleyball
- 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Boxing
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 57kg, men’s +92kg: semi-finals; men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg: finals
Canoe sprint
- 8.30am-2.10pm: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: heats and quarter-finals
Cycling (track)
- 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds; women’s keirin: first round, repechage; women’s team pursuit: first round
- 4.30pm-6.50pm: Men’s sprint: early rounds, repechage rounds; men’s team pursuit: medal finals; women’s team pursuit: medal finals
Diving
- 9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: semi-finals
- 2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: prelims
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 1
Handball
- 8.30am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals
- 12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
Hockey
- 1pm-3pm: Women’s semi-finals
- 6pm-8pm: Women’s semi-finals
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Mixed dinghy, Mixed multihull: medal races; men’s and women’s kite
Skateboarding
- 11.30am-3pm: Men’s park: preliminaries
- 4.30pm-6pm: Men’s park: medal final
Sport climbing
- 9am-12.15pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); women’s speed: medal finals
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s team: semi-finals
Taekwondo
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: qualification rounds
- 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: repechage rounds, medal finals
Volleyball
- 3pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
- 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
Water polo
- 1pm-4pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
- 6pm-9pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Weightlifting
- 2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 61kg: final
- 6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 49kg: final
Wrestling
- 10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
- 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: medal finals
