Team GB continue their hunt for more medals at the Olympics on Wednesday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.

Wednesday’s highlights

Matthew Hudson-Smith has overcome mental health struggles and injuries to become one of the world’s best in the 400m, winning silver in the world championships last year. Can he triumph in the 400m final and add to Keely Hodkinson and Josh Kerr’s medals on the track?

It could be another big night at the velodrome with the men’s and women’s team pursuit finals. The women’s team comprised of Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts won gold at the world championship last year.

Team GB’s Andy MacDonald, 51, is the oldest competitor in Olympic skateboaring history will bid to reach tonight’s men’s park final.

In sailing, Team GB are in medal contention on the final day of the mixed multihull medal race, while the men’s dinghy medal race also takes place after it was postponed yesterday.

The women’s golf tournament gets underway at Le Golf National, with Charley Hull and Georgia Hall teeing off in the first round.

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB watch

All times BST

Charley Hull, Georgia Hall - golf, women’s stroke play round one (from 8am)

Jack Laugher, Jordan Houlder - diving, men’s 3m springboard semi-final (9am)

Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull - track cycling, men’s sprint (11:45pm)

Michael Beckett - sailing, men’s ILCA 7 (12:13pm)

Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts - cycling, team pursuit (12:52 first round)

John Gimson, Anna Burnet - sailing, mixed Nacra 17 (1:43pm)

Andy MacDonald - skateboarding, men’s park (2:04pm heat)

Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts - cycling, team pursuit final (5:52pm)

Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood - track cycling, team pursuit final (7:33pm)

Matthew Hudson-Smith - athletics, men’s 400 final (8:20pm)

Day 12 (Wednesday August 7) - 21 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-8.15pm: Team acrobatic routine: medal final

Athletics

6.30am-9.45am: Marathon race walk mixed relay: final

9.05am: Men’s high jump: qualification

Men’s high jump: qualification 9.15am: Women’s 100m hurdles: round 1

Women’s 100m hurdles: round 1 9.25am: Women’s javelin: qualification A

Women’s javelin: qualification A 10am: Men’s 5000m: round 1

Men’s 5000m: round 1 10.45am: Men’s 800m: round 1

Men’s 800m: round 1 10.50am: Women’s javelin: qualification B

Women’s javelin: qualification B 11.35am: Women’s 1500m: repechage

Women’s 1500m: repechage 6pm: Women’s pole vault: final

6.05pm: Men’s 110m hurdles: semi-finals

Men’s 110m hurdles: semi-finals 6.15pm: Men’s triple jump: qualification

Men’s triple jump: qualification 6.35pm: Men’s 400m: hurdles: semi-finals

Men’s 400m: hurdles: semi-finals 7.02pm: Men’s 200m: semi-finals

Men’s 200m: semi-finals 7.25pm: Men’s discus: final

7.45pm: Women’s 400m: semi-finals

Women’s 400m: semi-finals 8.20pm: Men’s 400m: final

8.40pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: final

Basketball

10am-12pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 1.30pm-3.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 5pm-7pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Beach volleyball

4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Boxing

8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 57kg, men’s +92kg: semi-finals; men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg: finals

Canoe sprint

8.30am-2.10pm: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: heats and quarter-finals

Cycling (track)

11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds; women’s keirin: first round, repechage; women’s team pursuit: first round

Men’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds; women’s keirin: first round, repechage; women’s team pursuit: first round 4.30pm-6.50pm: Men’s sprint: early rounds, repechage rounds; men’s team pursuit: medal finals; women’s team pursuit: medal finals

Diving

9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: semi-finals

Men’s 3m springboard: semi-finals 2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: prelims

Golf

8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 1

Handball

8.30am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Hockey

1pm-3pm: Women’s semi-finals

Women’s semi-finals 6pm-8pm: Women’s semi-finals

Sailing

10am-6pm: Mixed dinghy, Mixed multihull: medal races; men’s and women’s kite

Skateboarding

11.30am-3pm: Men’s park: preliminaries

Men’s park: preliminaries 4.30pm-6pm: Men’s park: medal final

Sport climbing

9am-12.15pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); women’s speed: medal finals

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals 7pm-10pm: Men’s team: semi-finals

Taekwondo

8am-11.30am: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: qualification rounds

Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: qualification rounds 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals

Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: repechage rounds, medal finals

Volleyball

3pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Men’s semi-finals 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Water polo

1pm-4pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 6pm-9pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 61kg: final

6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 49kg: final

Wrestling