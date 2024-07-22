When is Tom Daley competing at Paris Olympics?

Support truly

Tom Daley will be one of the most watched British athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics as he looks to add to his ever-growing collection of medals.

The diver won Olympic gold for the first time at Tokyo 2020 and he will undoubtedly be targeting the same again in the French capital.

Now 30 and a household name in British sport, Daley’s fans will be keen to find out all the details around his events at Paris 2024.

Daley will begin his Olympic Games on Monday 29 July, competing in the 10m synchronised platform event.

Alongside partner Noah Williams, Daley will immediately be competing for a medal, with no preliminary rounds to navigate.

The event will start at 10am UK time and will follow the women’s synchronised 3m springboard final.

After the Team GB diving team was confirmed, Chef de Mission Mark England said: “All four pairs have proven that they can challenge for podium places on the world stage.

“And it is fantastic to see the calibre of diving athletes getting stronger and stronger with each Games. There is also a fantastic mix of youth and experience within the squad, and I am delighted to welcome Olympic Champions Jack [Laugher] and Tom [Daley] back to Team GB for a fourth and fifth Games respectively.

“Congratulations to Tom in particular who becomes the first British diver to compete at five Olympic Games, a remarkable achievement.”

Where will Tom Daley compete at the Olympics?

Daley and all of his fellow competitors will be in action at the Paris Olympic Aquatic Centre in Saint-Denis.

The facility was built especially for the 2024 Olympics and will likely be at capacity for Daley’s events.

What is Tom Daley’s record at the Olympics?

Daley is now an Olympics veteran, having made his debut at the Games as a 14-year-old at Beijing 2008.

Sixteen years on, the Plymouth native has racked up a total of four Olympic medals, including gold at Tokyo 2020.

He won a bronze medal on home soil at London 2012 and followed that with another bronze at Rio 2016.

And alongside his gold medal in Japan, Daley also added a third bronze medal in the 10m platform.

He will be among the favourites to take home more medals in Japan, although the China’s team boast some of the strongest divers in the world.