Paralympics LIVE: Great Britain’s Tully Kearney and Jody Cundy go for gold in swimming and cycling
ParalympicsGB also have medal chances in table tennis, taekwondo and athletics
The Paralympic Games kicked off in fine fashion on Thursday as the action got underway at Paris 2024.
22 medals were awarded on the first day of competition as a busy programme started both at the swimming pool and the velodrome. ParalympicsGB‘s Daphne Schrager secured Britain’s first medal with silver in the C1-3 3000m individual pursuit before Steve Bate and pilot Chris Latham matched her achievement. Poppy Maskill claimed gold and a world record in the 100m butterfly - then Tully Kearney won another gold in the 200m freestyle.
Today, Bly Twomey will continue her quest for a second table tennis medal, swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton to defend the SM6 200m individual medley title won in Tokyo, Kearney goes for a second gold of the Games in the S5 100m freestyle, and cyclist Jody Cundy leads a strong British medal challenge.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below:
Athletics off and running
A packed athletics programme begins in northern Paris with 12 gold medals on the line.
And that means an immediate appearance by Brazil’s Petrucio Ferreira, who is an overwhelming favourite to retain the T47 100m crown that he took in Tokyo three years ago.
His own world record of 10.29 seconds could come under threat with the Stade de France track expected to be quick, while Brazil also have a strong chance in the T11 5000m through Yeltsin Jacques.
Zachary Shaw into 100m final
Shaw’s heat was a lot slower than the first one which saw USA’s Noah Malone win the race with a time of 10.74.
But, that was the first ever race at the Paralympics for the Brit and he’s made the final which will take place tomorrow evening. A rest and a reset for him now before challenging for the medals on Saturday.
Zachary Shaw into 100m final!
ParalympicsGB’s Zach Shaw has come through his heat in the men’s T12 visual impaired 100m race. It was a tough race, with only four competitors due to the space needed to feature guides.
A false start kicks off the race with Argentina’s Fernando Vasquez disqualified by just 0.03 seconds.
28-year-old Shaw is competing in his first Paralympics and his main competition is Brazil’s Kesley Teodoro. The Brazilian gets off to the better start but Shaw gains ground over the final 50m.
Both men dip for the line and Shaw nicks it with a time of 11.15. He wins the heat by the slimmest of margins as Teodoro crosses the line in 11.16.
Jody Cundy in velodrome action
Paralympic veteran Jody Cundy will spearhead a strong British medal challenge at the velodrome.
The 45-year-old, whose collection of five cycling gold medals came after podium-topping performances in Beijing, Rio and Tokyo, competes in the C4-5 1000m time trial, when his challengers include prolific medal-winning Spaniard Alfonso Cabello.
Elsewhere, the 3000m individual pursuit could be headlined by British pair Jaco van Gass and Fin Graham, and there are hopes of success for Sophie Unwin and her pilot Jenny Holl in the women’s B 1000m time trial.
Summers-Newton in the spotlight
Swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton hopes to make an immediate impression in the pool at La Defense Arena when she defends the SM6 200m individual medley title won in Tokyo three years ago.
The double Paralympic champion was a breakthrough star in Tokyo, winning individual medley and 100m breaststroke gold, and she looks well-positioned to replicate that feat in France.
Tully Kearney, who already has one gold medal in Paris, goes in the S5 100m freestyle, where she will be joined by Suzanna Hext, while twin sisters Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey contest the S11 400m freestyle and Bruce Dee lines up for the SM6 200m individual medley.
Kearney through to 100m final
Tully Kearney, fresh off the back of a gold medal in the S5 200m yesterday, has won her heat in the 100m event with a time of 1:17.75.
She’s the fastest qualifier to reach the final.
Kearney is the world and Paralympic record-holder in the event and will be the favourite to add another gold medal to her haul this evening, which is due to go at 4.30pm.
Paralympics 2024: Day two medal events
Day 2 (Friday August 30)
Para Athletics
09:00-12:30:
- Women’s Long Jump - T11 Final
- Men’s 5000m - T11 Final
- Women’s Shot Put - F41 Final
- Women’s Discus Throw - F55 Final
- Men’s Javelin Throw - F38 Final
- Women’s 100m - T35 Final
18:00-21:00
- Men’s Shot Put - F55 Final
- Men’s Long Jump - T11 Final
- Women’s Club Throw - F32 Final
- Men’s 400m - T52 Final
- Men’s 100m - T37 Final
- Men’s 100m - T47 Final
- Men’s Shot Put - F37 Final
- Women’s 200m - T37 Final
Para Cycling
10:30-16:35:
- Men’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial - Final
- Women’s C4 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
- Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
- Men’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
- Women’s B 1000m Time Trial – Final
Para Table Tennis
16:00-20:30: women’s doubles WS15 gold medal match, women’s doubles WW5 gold medal match.
Taekwondo
16:00-20:25: Women’s K44 -47kg gold medal contest, men’s K44 -59kg gold medal contest, women’s K44 -52kg gold medal contest
Para Swimming
16:30-20:30:
- Men’s 100m Freestyle S5 - Final
- Women’s 100m Freestyle S5 - Final
- Men’s 100m Freestyle S4 - Final
- Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 - Final
- Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 - Final
- Men’s 400m Freestyle S11 - Final
- Women’s 400m Freestyle S11 - Final
- Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 - Final
- Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 - Final
- Men’s 100m Backstroke S13 - Final
- Women’s 100m Backstroke S13 - Final
- Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 - Final
- Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 - Final
- Mixed 4x50m Freestyle 20pts Relay – Final
Shooting
08:00-16:15: SH1 final, mixed 10m air rifle shooting SH2 Final
Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events
It’s going to be a hectic 10 days across the 22 sports at Paris 2024 - here’s the full schedule:
Teenager Twomey looks the part
Bly Twomey will continue her quest for a second table tennis medal when she competes alongside Joshua Stacey in the mixed class 17 quarter-finals.
The 14-year-old from Brighton became Great Britain’s youngest Paralympic table tennis medallist by winning doubles bronze alongside Fliss Pickard on Thursday, and she will now target further success.
“I just take it all in and believe the crowd are cheering for us,” Twomey said. “If you had told me a year ago that I would be going to the Paris Paralympics and getting a bronze medal with Fliss I wouldn’t have believed it.”
Paralympics 2024: Day two
Good morning!
Welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of the day two of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. After a captivating opening ceremony, and a thrilling first day of competition, the action continues aplenty throughout Friday.
There are many medal opportunities for ParalympicsGB and it promises to be a day of drama, intensity and glory with action taking place in the pool and on the track.
Follow along for all the latest updates from Paris.
