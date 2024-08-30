✕ Close Kadeena Cox addresses fall that ended Paralympics gold medal hopes

The Paralympic Games kicked off in fine fashion on Thursday as the action got underway at Paris 2024.

22 medals were awarded on the first day of competition as a busy programme started both at the swimming pool and the velodrome. ParalympicsGB‘s Daphne Schrager secured Britain’s first medal with silver in the C1-3 3000m individual pursuit before Steve Bate and pilot Chris Latham matched her achievement. Poppy Maskill claimed gold and a world record in the 100m butterfly - then Tully Kearney won another gold in the 200m freestyle.

Today, Bly Twomey will continue her quest for a second table tennis medal, swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton to defend the SM6 200m individual medley title won in Tokyo, Kearney goes for a second gold of the Games in the S5 100m freestyle, and cyclist Jody Cundy leads a strong British medal challenge.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below: