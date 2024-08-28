Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony LIVE: Paris prepares for start of Games with Champs-Elysees parade
The ceremony features athletes participating at the Games and is taking place in the heart of the French captial with a scheduled finish at the Place de la Concorde
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Paris is back in the spotlight this evening as the city hosts the opening ceremony of the Paralympics Games. Fresh off the heels of a blockbuster fortnight of Olympic action, the Paralympic athletes now take centre stage as they compete for medals, records and glory in front of huge crowds watching on around the globe.
The French captial is expected to be packed once again with up to 65,000 spectators expected to attend the first act of the Games which sees 4,400 athletes from 168 delegations parade down the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees in the heart of Paris ahead of what is sure to be 11 days of intense competition.
The opening ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly has revealed the spectacle will “showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody”. He has promised “performances that have never been seen before” and claims that the show will “unite spectators and television audiences worldwide around the unique spirit of the Paralympic Games”.
Follow all the latest updates from the Paralympics opening ceremony with our live blog below:
When are the Paralympics?
Competition in Paris begins on Thursday 29 August, and continues until Sunday 8 September. There are 549 medal events across 22 sports.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Paralympics opening ceremony
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have been welcoming world leaders to Paris ahead of tonight’s Paralympics opening ceremony.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in the French capital to support the ParalympicsGB athletes as the Games officially kick off this evening.
When is the opening ceremony of the Paralympics?
The opening ceremony is due to start at 7pm BST on Wednesday 28 August in Paris.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the festivities live on Channel 4, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm BST. A livestream will be available via the channel’s website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Paralympics opening ceremony
The Paralympics will officially get underway with a spectacular opening ceremony kicking off Paris 2024.
Like the Olympics earlier in the summer, the curtain-raising event will take place in the heart of the city, with Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees hosting 4,400 Paralympic athletes from 184 delegations ahead of 11 days of competition.
Once more led by Thomas Jolly, organisers have again eschewed the traditional stadium setting for a ceremony that will “showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody”.
The Parade of Nations will start at the Arc de Triomphe, which has been adorned with the Paralympic Agitos logo throughout the summer.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Paralympics opening ceremony.
With the Olympics now over and done with the spotlight is on the Paralympic athletes as they kick off 11 days of intense sporting action. Paris is playing host once more with 50,000 spectators expected to line up along the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees to catch at glimpse of the athletes later on.
The ceremony begins at 7pm BST and has been described as a ‘spectacle that showcases the spirit of the Paralympic Games’. We’ll have all the latest updates from the ceremony as the evening goes on including the details on how to tune in live.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments