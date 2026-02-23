Paralympics chief stands firm on Russia competing despite Ukraine’s boycott threat
Russian and Belarusian athletes have been cleared to compete under their own flags at next month’s Paralympics
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has controversially ruled that Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete under their national flags and anthems at the upcoming Winter Paralympics, its president Andrew Parsons confirmed on Monday.
This decision, allocating 10 combined slots to the nations, has ignited a political storm amid ongoing tensions stemming from Russia’s four-year invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a press conference in Milan, Mr Parsons stated the ruling "cannot be overturned by the board or by myself."
In immediate response, Ukraine announced its team would boycott the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Paralympics on 6 March in Verona.
The Czech Paralympic Committee declared similar solidarity, with some Polish officials also confirming their absence.
Mr Parsons urged Ukrainian athletes to attend, saying: "We have a message to give that is one of inclusion and diversity. We encourage them to participate, but if they don’t want to, we respect that."
He expressed concern that "sometimes these situations can be politicised”, though the IPC had received no further official withdrawal communications.
Russia, largely excluded from international sport since the invasion, maintains it is wrong to mix politics and sport, deeming the targeting of disabled athletes offensive.
The allocation sees Russia receive two spots each in Para Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding, while Belarus secured four places, all in cross-country skiing.
The Italian government has voiced its disagreement with the IPC’s decision, urging the governing body to reverse its stance.
Mr Parsons confirmed ongoing dialogue with the host nation, hoping to minimise the impact of differing positions while ensuring an optimal competitive environment for athletes.
The Paralympics are scheduled to run from 6 to 15 March and follow on from the Winter Olympics that concluded on Sunday night, where Russian athletes were not permitted to compete under their own national flag.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks