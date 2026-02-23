Paralympics chief stands firm on Russia competing despite Ukraine’s boycott threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has controversially ruled that Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete under their national flags and anthems at the upcoming Winter Paralympics, its president Andrew Parsons confirmed on Monday.

This decision, allocating 10 combined slots to the nations, has ignited a political storm amid ongoing tensions stemming from Russia’s four-year invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference in Milan, Mr Parsons stated the ruling "cannot be overturned by the board or by myself."

In immediate response, Ukraine announced its team would boycott the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Paralympics on 6 March in Verona.

The Czech Paralympic Committee declared similar solidarity, with some Polish officials also confirming their absence.

Mr Parsons urged Ukrainian athletes to attend, saying: "We have a message to give that is one of inclusion and diversity. We encourage them to participate, but if they don’t want to, we respect that."

open image in gallery Ukraine has vowed to boycott the opening ceremony ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He expressed concern that "sometimes these situations can be politicised”, though the IPC had received no further official withdrawal communications.

Russia, largely excluded from international sport since the invasion, maintains it is wrong to mix politics and sport, deeming the targeting of disabled athletes offensive.

The allocation sees Russia receive two spots each in Para Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding, while Belarus secured four places, all in cross-country skiing.

The Italian government has voiced its disagreement with the IPC’s decision, urging the governing body to reverse its stance.

Mr Parsons confirmed ongoing dialogue with the host nation, hoping to minimise the impact of differing positions while ensuring an optimal competitive environment for athletes.

The Paralympics are scheduled to run from 6 to 15 March and follow on from the Winter Olympics that concluded on Sunday night, where Russian athletes were not permitted to compete under their own national flag.