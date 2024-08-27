Support truly

The Paralympics will officially get underway with a spectacular opening ceremony kicking off Paris 2024.

Like the Olympics earlier in the summer, the curtain-raising event will take place in the heart of the city, with Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees hosting 4,400 Paralympic athletes from 184 delegations ahead of 11 days of competition.

Once more led by Thomas Jolly, organisers have again eschewed the traditional stadium setting for a ceremony that will “showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody”.

The Parade of Nations will start at the Arc de Triomphe, which has been adorned with the Paralympic Agitos logo throughout the summer.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the opening ceremony of the Paralympics?

The opening ceremony is due to start at 7pm BST on Wednesday 28 August in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the festivities live on Channel 4, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm BST. A livestream will be available via the channel’s website.

When are the Paralympics?

Competition in Paris begins on Thursday 29 August, and continues until Sunday 8 September. There are 549 medal events across 22 sports.

