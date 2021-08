The Paralympic Games kicks off in Tokyo on Tuesday 24 August and runs until Sunday 5 September, picking up the baton from an Olympics that proved the doubters wrong and enthralled spectators across the world.

An estimated 4,350 athletes from 160 countries will take part in 539 events across 22 sports in 21 venues in Japan, beginning with an exciting schedule of track cycling, swimming and wheelchair fencing on day one.

The athletics events are expected to be one of the biggest draws as usual, having a long tradition at the Paralympics dating back to the Stoke Mandeville Games of 1952 in which many Second World War veterans took part.

By the Rome Games of 1960, 21 men and 10 women from 10 countries were participating in 25 medal events and the competition had become an established fixture.

One difference between the athletics events at the Olympics and Paralympics is that competitors in the latter are divided into categories or “sport classes” according to what extent their impairment affects their performance to ensure no participant has an unfair advantage over another.

Below is a complete list of all the track, road and field events scheduled for the upcoming Games, all of which will take place at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital with two sessions taking place on several days between 27 August and 5 September with so much to cram in.

You can read the full schedule for all other Paralympic events at the official Tokyo 2020 site.

Friday 27 August

9.30am - 12.50pm (JST)

Women’s Discus Throw - F55 Final

Women’s Long Jump - T11 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F41 Final

Men’s 5000m - T11 Final

Women’s 100m - T35 Final

Men’s 100m - T12 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 400m - T52 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Javelin Throw - F38 Final

Women’s 200m - T37 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 5000m - T11 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T35 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T37 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 5000m - T54 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Shot Put - F41 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Long Jump - T11 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Javelin Throw - F38 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T47 Round 1 Heats

7.00pm - 10.00pm

Men’s Shot Put - F55 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T11 Final

Women’s Club Throw - F32 Final

Women’s 200m - T37 Final

Men’s 100m - T37 Final

Men’s 100m - T47 Final

Women’s 400m - T11 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Shot Put - F37 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F55 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 200m - T37 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T52 Final

Men’s 100m - T37 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T47 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 5000m - T54 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 400m - T52 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F37 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T47 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Club Throw - F32 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump - T11 Victory Ceremony

Saturday 28 August

9.30am - 12.50pm

Women’s Discus Throw - F57 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F12 Final

Men’s 5000m - T13 Final

Women’s 5000m - T54 Final

Men’s 1500m - T46 Final

Women’s 100m - T38 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Long Jump - T64 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F55 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 5000m - T13 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Javelin Throw - F13 Final

Men’s 100m - T38 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 5000m - T54 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m - T46 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F12 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T11 Final

Men’s 400m - T11 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Long Jump - T64 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Javelin Throw - F13 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T12 Semifinals

Women’s 400m - T11 Victory Ceremony

7.00pm - 10.00pm

Men’s Javelin Throw - F57 Final

Men’s Club Throw - F32 Final

Women’s 1500m - T13 Final

Women’s 200m - T36 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Shot Put - F37 Final

Men’s 100m - T38 Final

Women’s 100m - T38 Final

Men’s 400m - T11 Semifinals

Men’s Long Jump - T63 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F57 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 1500m - T13 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 5000m - T54 Final

Men’s 100m - T38 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T38 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T47 Final

Women’s 100m - T34 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Shot Put - F37 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 5000m - T54 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T36 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 400m - T47 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump - T63 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m - T52 Round 1 Heats

Sunday 29 August

9.30am - 12.50pm

Women’s Long Jump - T12 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F53 Final

Women’s 1500m - T11 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Javelin Throw - F57 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Club Throw - F32 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Discus Throw - F64 Final

Women’s 200m - T36 Final

Women’s 100m - T34 Final

Men’s 100m - T34 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 800m - T53 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Shot Put - F40 Final

Women’s 800m - T54 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 200m - T36 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T34 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T53 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 400m - T54 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Discus Throw - F64 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Long Jump - T12 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T13 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Shot Put - F53 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F40 Victory Ceremony

7pm - 10.05pm

Women’s Shot Put - F20 Final

Women’s 800m - T53 Final

Women’s Long Jump - T37 Final

Women’s 800m - T54 Final

Men’s Discus Throw - F52 Final

Men’s High Jump - T47 Final

Men’s 400m - T11 Final

Women’s 200m - T35 Final

Women’s Javelin Throw - F34 Final

Men’s 100m - T13 Final

Men’s 400m - T53 Final

Women’s 800m - T53 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 800m - T54 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T54 Final

Men’s 400m - T11 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 200m - T35 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m - T52 Final

Men’s 100m - T13 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Shot Put - F20 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T12 Final

Men’s 400m - T53 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T54 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T64 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Long Jump - T37 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T63 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 100m - T12 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m - T52 Victory Ceremony

Monday 30 August

9.30am - 1.00pm

Men’s Long Jump - T12 Final

Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final

Women’s 1500m - T11 Final

Men’s 1500m - T11 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Shot Put - F41 Final

Men’s 1500m - T13 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Discus Throw - F52 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Javelin Throw - F34 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T33 Final

Men’s 100m - T34 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F54 Final

Men’s High Jump - T47 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 1500m - T11 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 Final

Men’s 100m - T35 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 100m - T11 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 100m - T33 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T34 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T38 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Shot Put - F41 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump - T12 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m - T54 Round 1 Heats

7.00pm - 10.00pm

Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final

Men’s 100m - T35 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T36 Final

Women’s 100m - T11 Semifinals

Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F11 Final

Men’s 400m - T20 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Shot Put - F54 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T35 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T20 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 100m - T63 Final

Men’s 100m - T64 Final

Women’s 400m - T12 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 1500m - T54 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 100m - T63 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T64 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump - T36 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T37 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F11 Victory Ceremony

Tuesday 31 August

9.30am - 12.45pm

Women’s Javelin Throw - F56 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F11 Final

Men’s 1500m - T11 Final

Men’s 1500m - T13 Final

Women’s 200m - T64 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Long Jump - T47 Final

Men’s 200m - T51 Final

Women’s 100m - T13 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m - T11 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m - T13 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F36 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F34 Final

Men’s 400m - T36 Final

Women’s 400m - T12 Final

Men’s 1500m - T54 Final

Men’s 200m - T51 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Discus Throw - F11 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T47 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 400m - T36 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T12 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T37 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 1500m - T54 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F36 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump - T47 Victory Ceremony

7.00pm - 10.05pm

Women’s Long Jump - T38 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F20 Final

Men’s 400m - T20 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F32 Final

Men’s High Jump - T63 Final

Men’s 400m - T38 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F34 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Javelin Throw - F56 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 200m - T64 Final

Women’s 100m - T11 Final

Women’s 100m - T13 Final

Women’s 100m - T47 Final

Men’s 400m - T20 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T38 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T20 Final

Women’s 200m - T64 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T11 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 1500m - T54 Final

Women’s 100m - T13 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T47 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T12 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 400m - T37 Final

Women’s 400m - T20 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Long Jump - T38 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 1500m - T54 Victory Ceremony

Wednesday 1 September

9.30am - 12.40pm

Men’s Javelin Throw - F34 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F41 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T38 Final

Men’s 100m - T11 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Shot Put - F20 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F32 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F46 Final

Men’s 400m - T37 Final

Men’s 400m - T12 Semifinals

Men’s High Jump - T63 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T37 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T53 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 100m - T53 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 100m - T36 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 400m - T37 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump - T38 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T54 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Discus Throw - F41 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F46 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T54 Round 1 Heats

7.00pm - 9.50pm

Women’s Shot Put - F32 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F36 Final

Women’s 100m - T36 Final

Men’s 100m - T53 Final

Men’s 100m - T54 Final

Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final

Women’s 100m - T12 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Javelin Throw - F34 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T36 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T13 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Long Jump - T64 Final

Women’s 100m - T53 Final

Women’s 100m - T54 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F36 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T53 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T54 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T11 Semifinals

Women’s 100m - T53 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T54 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Shot Put - F32 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T37 Round 1 Heats

Thursday 2 September

9.30am - 12.55pm

Women’s Shot Put - F35 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T37 Final

Men’s 400m - T12 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F57 Final

Men’s 400m - T13 Final

Women’s 200m - T11 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Discus Throw - F11 Final

Women’s 100m - T37 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T64 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T12 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T13 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T12 Semifinals

Men’s 800m - T53 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Club Throw - F51 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T37 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 800m - T54 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 400m - T53 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Shot Put - F35 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump - T37 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Discus Throw - F11 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T54 Round 1 Heats

7.00pm - 10.05pm

Men’s Javelin Throw - F13 Final

Men’s Discus Throw - F64 Final

Men’s 100m - T11 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F33 Final

Women’s 100m - T12 Final

Men’s 100m - T52 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 400m - T53 Final

Women’s 400m - T54 Final

Women’s Long Jump - T63 Final

Men’s 800m - T53 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F57 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T11 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T12 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 800m - T54 Final

Women’s 400m - T53 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T54 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F35 Final

Women’s 100m - T64 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Discus Throw - F64 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 800m - T53 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T13 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 400m - T62 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 800m - T54 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Long Jump - T63 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Javelin Throw - F13 Victory Ceremony

Friday 3 September

9.30am - 12.55pm

Women’s Shot Put - F12 Final

Women’s Long Jump - T47 Final

Women’s 200m - T11 Semifinals

Men’s Shot Put - F35 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Shot Put - F33 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Javelin Throw - F54 Final

Men’s 1500m - T20 Final

Women’s 1500m - T20 Final

Men’s 400m - T47 Round 1 Heats

Men’s Discus Throw - F37 Final

Men’s High Jump - T64 Final

Men’s 100m - T52 Final

Men’s 200m - T35 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 1500m - T20 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 1500m - T20 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 800m - T34 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Long Jump - T47 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Shot Put - F12 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Javelin Throw - F54 Victory Ceremony

4×100m Universal Relay Round 1 Heats

Men’s 100m - T52 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Discus Throw - F37 Victory Ceremony

7.00pm - 9.55pm

Women’s Long Jump - T20 Final

Women’s Club Throw - F51 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F57 Final

Women’s 100m - T64 Final

Men’s High Jump - T64 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Javelin Throw - F46 Final

Men’s 400m - T62 Final

Men’s 200m - T61 Final

Women’s 200m - T12 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 200m - T37 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 100m - T36 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 100m - T64 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 200m - T61 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T51 Final

Men’s 400m - T62 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Long Jump - T20 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m - T38 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Javelin Throw - F46 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T51 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Club Throw - F51 Victory Ceremony

4×100m Universal Relay Final

Saturday 4 September

9.30am - 12.40pm

Women’s Javelin Throw - F54 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F34 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F40 Final

Women’s 800m - T34 Final

Men’s 800m - T34 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T13 Final

Women’s 400m - T13 Final

Men’s 200m - T35 Final

Men’s 200m - T37 Final

Men’s 100m - T36 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F57 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 800m - T34 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 800m - T34 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T63 Round 1 Heats

Women’s 400m - T13 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 200m - T35 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 200m - T64 Round 1 Heats

Men’s 200m - T37 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m - T36 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 200m - T47 Round 1 Heats

Women’s Shot Put - F40 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Javelin Throw - F54 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump - T13 Victory Ceremony

4×100m Universal Relay Victory Ceremony

7.00pm-10.00pm

Men’s Javelin Throw - F41 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F33 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T20 Final

Men’s 1500m - T38 Final

Women’s 200m - T11 Final

Women’s 200m - T12 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F38 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F63 Final

Women’s 200m - T47 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F34 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m - T38 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 200m - T64 Final

Women’s 200m - T11 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 200m - T12 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T38 Final

Women’s 200m - T47 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 200m - T64 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T47 Final

Men’s Javelin Throw - F41 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump - T20 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m - T38 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T63 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F63 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Discus Throw - F38 Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m - T47 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Shot Put - F33 Victory Ceremony

Women’s 100m - T63 Victory Ceremony

Sunday 5 September

6.30am - 11.30am

Men’s Marathon - T54

Women’s Marathon - T54

Men’s Marathon - T46

Men’s Marathon - T12

Women’s Marathon - T12

Men’s Marathon - T54 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Marathon - T54 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Marathon - T46 Victory Ceremony

Men’s Marathon - T12 Victory Ceremony

Women’s Marathon - T12 Victory Ceremony