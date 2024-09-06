Dame Sarah Storey claims 19th Paralympic gold with C4-5 road race victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Dame Sarah Storey wrote another chapter in the history books by winning the women’s C4-5 road race at Paris 2024 to collect her 19th Paralympic gold.

Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian finished the 71 kilometre course in one hour, 54 minutes and 24 seconds, just ahead of French silver medallist Heidi Gaugain, while Colombian Paula Ossa took bronze.

Success for the 46-year-old secured her 30th medal across nine Games, including a British record 19 golds.

Gaugain, 19, made a break for victory in the closing stages of the race but was quickly caught by the defending champion, who punched the air after sprinting over the finish line.

“It’s amazing, really amazing – I’m just delighted that my wheel was in front at the finish,” said Storey, following the tightest time trial finish of her Paralympic career.

“The lap before a coach of hers (Gaugain) shouted from the other side of the road, ‘next lap on the left’, so I had a look where we were to make sure I was ready for that.

“He shouted, ‘go’ and I went too.

“Heidi took a little bit of a gap, which is fine because that’s a big acceleration that she’d made; I had a little bit of speed because I was trying to preempt it and then it was just a matter of holding her while she continued her acceleration.

“It was a long way out but it was the only tactic she could use because I have the faster sprint.

“And then, when we were together in that final corner, that’s when I unleashed it. She tried to come again. I could see her furiously peddling feet but I threw my bike and it was mine.”

Storey was back in Clichy-sous-Bois two days on from complaining about the short length of the 14.1km time trial event after retaining that title.

Her second – and final – race in France was five laps of the same course.

The mother of two was again watched by husband Barney and children Louisa and Charlie in the eastern suburbs of the French capital.

She was among the leading pack for the duration of the ride, alongside teenager Gaugain and 32-year-old Ossa.

Storey had just returned from Atlanta in 1996, having won the final three of her five Paralympic swimming golds, when she was Gaugain’s age.

I wanted to be an athlete for as long as I possibly could. I never anticipated eight Games, let alone nine. Sarah Storey

“I was thinking, ‘you’re up against a 19-year-old here’, you remember what that was like, the nippiness of a 19-year-old,” she said.

“I’m still nippy for a 46-year-old but I have to use it wisely.

“My glutes are on fire. I was creaking before the race, absolutely. But that’s normal and it’s about finding ways to manage the process and the privilege of getting old as an athlete.

“I wanted to be an athlete for as long as I possibly could. I never anticipated eight Games, let alone nine.

“You put yourself out there every time you put yourself on the start line and I keep doing that and keep finding ways to win a bike race, so long may that continue.”

Storey intends to be back in the saddle later this month at the road cycling world championships in Zurich.

The former swimmer refused to rule out competing at the Los Angeles Games in 2028, by which time she will be 50.

“I need to enjoy this one first but, to quote Simone Biles (American gymnast), absolutely – never say never to anything.

“This just needs to sink in because it was actually one of the most exciting races that we’ve had. From the word go, it was full gas.”

Britain’s Blaine Hunt, a specialist sprinter, withdrew around 16km into the men’s C4-5 road race.

Visually-impaired rider Stephen Bate pulled out ahead of the men’s B event due to his tandem pilot Chris Latham suffering illness.