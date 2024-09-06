Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:56
Paralympic commentator watches husband win gold in race in heartwarming moment: ‘Absolute masterclass’
Paralympian Stefanie Reid was on commentary as her husband secured a gold medal at Paris 2024.
Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos won the men’s T53 800 metres on Thursday 5 September, scooping a 13th medal in his sixth Paralympic Games, and second gold after his first in 2016.
His wife Reid, who won silver medals herself in long jump at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, shared in the incredible moment while on commentary this time around.
“I just commentated on my husband winning a gold medal at the Paralympics,” Reid wrote, sharing footage from the commentary box on social media.
The video, which shows her celebrating, has been viewed more than 200,000 times.
Up next
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:32
Video shows alleged Saudi agent referencing ‘the plan’ before 9/11
00:50
Missing 3-year-old found in Wisconsin cornfield by drone
01:04
Vladimir Putin suggests support for Kamala Harris as next US president
00:43
Georgia shooting: Teacher tells students ‘not a drill’ as they cower
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:24
Gavin and Stacey cast don costumes as filming begins for final episode
00:47
Lady Gaga greets swarm of fans waiting outside Joker premiere
00:49
Tim Burton honoured by Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton on Walk of Fame
00:24
James Corden admits he is overwhelmed filming Gavin and Stacey finale
01:10
Viral new heart kid shares what life is like after transplant
00:31
Molly-Mae shares co-parenting update after Tommy Fury split
00:23
Katie Price pokes fun at those taking interest in financial situation
00:35
Adorable critically endangered wombat cub captured on nature camera
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32