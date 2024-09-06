Paralympian Stefanie Reid was on commentary as her husband secured a gold medal at Paris 2024.

Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos won the men’s T53 800 metres on Thursday 5 September, scooping a 13th medal in his sixth Paralympic Games, and second gold after his first in 2016.

His wife Reid, who won silver medals herself in long jump at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, shared in the incredible moment while on commentary this time around.

“I just commentated on my husband winning a gold medal at the Paralympics,” Reid wrote, sharing footage from the commentary box on social media.

The video, which shows her celebrating, has been viewed more than 200,000 times.