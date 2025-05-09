Children arrive at Florida preschool to find nine-foot alligator in parking lot

A nine-foot-long alligator, nicknamed Elvis, was caught resting in the parking lot of a Florida pre-school.

The alligator was spotted lounging at Fishhawk Early Learning Preschool in Lithia, as children arrived for the day on Wednesday (7 May).

A certified trapper responded to the scene to help deputies from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office wrangle the alligator and relocate it.

"Thanks to a quick response and teamwork, this king of the (swamp) jungle was safely removed,” a county sheriff spokesman said.