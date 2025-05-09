Americans react to Robert Francis becoming first US pope

Americans in Rome were delighted at a US-born pope being chosen on Thursday, 8 May, after more than two-thirds of the cardinals voted for him to succeed the late Francis.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Chicago-born missionary, became the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church.

Donald Trump sent his well wishes to Pope Leo XIV — even though the new pontiff has been critical of the president, his administration and the White House’s treatment of migrants.