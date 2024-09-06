GB’s Ben Sandilands sets new world record to claim T20 1500m Paralympic gold

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Great Britain’s Ben Sandilands set a new world record to claim Paralympic gold in the men’s T20 1500m in Paris.

The 21-year-old Scottish runner, who won world gold in the French capital last year, crossed the line in three minutes and 45.40 seconds.

His time shaved 0.1 secs off the previous global best, held by American Michael Brannigan since 2017.

Brannigan clinched bronze at Stade de France, 4.51 secs behind Sandilands, while silver medallist Sandro Baessa of Portugal was 4.06 secs off the pace.

Games debutant Sandilands takes the title from fellow Scot Owen Miller, who won gold in three mins and 54.57 secs at Tokyo 2020 but is not in France due to injury.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Sandilands. “I’ve put in so much hard work.

“I knew I had the speed in me at the end from my training.

“The timing has to be perfect and I went for it, and the world record means a lot. It’s incredible.”