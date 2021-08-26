Paralympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2021 so far?

The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony has signalled the start of the 2021 Games and from here on out, over 500 events across 22 sports will see athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and a lifetime of memories.

Five years ago in Rio it was China who topped the medals table, with Great Britain in second after claiming 64 golds and 147 medals in total. The same two nations have quickly risen to the top of the medals table this year, with China’s eight setting them ahead of Great Britain’s six - which included two world records in swimming.

RPC and Australia are also both on six, but trail ParalymicsGB on silvers.

Already, 38 different nations have earned a spot on the podium at least once.

The medal table in full will be below and updated regularly at the end of each day’s events: