Paralympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2020 so far?

The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony signalled the start of the 2021 Games and from there on out, over 500 events across 22 sports will see athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and a lifetime of memories.

Five years ago in Rio it was China who topped the medals table, with Great Britain in second after claiming 64 golds and 147 medals in total.

The same two nations have risen to the top of the medals table this year, with China’s 62 golds so far putting them well clear of Great Britain, on 29.

The Russian Paralympic Committee is third on 25, while the United States and Ukraine make up the top five.

The medal table below will be updated at the end of each day’s events. (L-R: Golds, silvers, bronzes, total.)