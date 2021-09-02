Paralympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2020 so far?

160 countries will be competing for medals in Japan

Karl Matchett
Thursday 02 September 2021 11:18
The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony signalled the start of the 2021 Games and from there on out, over 500 events across 22 sports will see athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and a lifetime of memories.

Five years ago in Rio it was China who topped the medals table, with Great Britain in second after claiming 64 golds and 147 medals in total.

The same two nations have risen to the top of the medals table this year, with China’s 62 golds so far putting them well clear of Great Britain, on 29.

The Russian Paralympic Committee is third on 25, while the United States and Ukraine make up the top five.

The medal table below will be updated at the end of each day’s events. (L-R: Golds, silvers, bronzes, total.)

1China623832132
2Great Britain29232880
3RPC25163374
4USA24241563
5Ukraine15331967
6Brazil14111742
7Netherlands149932
8Australia13212054
9Italy11181443
10Azerbaijan101415
11Spain912526
12Islamic Republic of Iran76114
13France691833
14Germany561425
15Japan561122
16Uzbekistan54615
17Mexico51713
18Belarus5117
19Hungary4239
20Israel4217
21Poland34815
22New Zealand3328
23Belgium32712
24Ireland3216
24Switzerland3216
26Nigeria3126
27South Africa3115
28Jordan3014
29Colombia25815
30India25310
31Tunisia2417
32Venezuela2226
33Slovakia2215
34Chile2204
35Cuba2114
35Denmark2114
37Norway2024
38Canada17513
39Austria1416
40South Korea13913
41Turkey13812
42Kazakhstan1304
43Algeria1247
43Thailand1247
45Sweden1214
46Czech Republic1113
47Malaysia1102
48Ecuador1012
48Finland1012
48Sri Lanka1012
51Ethiopia1001
51Mongolia1001

51

Singapore

1

0

0

1

54Egypt0426
55Latvia0325
56Georgia0303
57Bulgaria0202
58Greece0156
59Argentina0123
59Indonesia0123
58Romania0112
61Iraq0112
61Romania0112
63Costa Rica0101

63

Croatia

0

1

0

1

63Kuwait0101
63Namibia0101
63Slovenia0101
63Vietnam0101
69Lithuania0022
70Chinese Taipei0011

70

Cyprus

0

0

1

1

70El Salvador0011
70Hong Kong, China0011
70Kenya0011
70Montenegro0011
70Morocco0011
70Oman0011

70

Portugal

0

0

1

1

70Uganda0011
70United Arab Emirates0011

