Will Bayley has the chance to claim his second Paralympic gold medal when he competes in the table tennis team final at the Tokyo Games.

The Great Britain star, ranked No1 in the world, won gold in the Class 7 Individual event at Rio 2016, having taken silver in London four years prior.

Bayley again claimed silver in the event this summer, losing his final to China’s Yan Shuo.

The team event, however, marks an opportunity for Bayley to become a Paralympic champion once more.

Here’s all you need to know about the 33-year-old’s next appearance at the Tokyo Paralympics.

When is it?

Bayley will compete in the men’s Class 6-7 team final on Friday.

The final is set to begin at 5am BST.

Who are the opponents?

China will take on Britain with gold on the line.

How can I watch it?

The action will air live on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.