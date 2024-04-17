How to still buy tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 250,000 new tickets for the Olympic Games have gone on sale this morning, as Paris starts the 100-day countdown to the two-and-a-half-week spectacle of sport.

The Paris Games has reached the 100-day milestone until the opening ceremony on Friday 26 July, with the Olympics then coming to an end on Sunday 11 August.

The 2024 Games is only three years on from the pandemic-delayed affair in Tokyo, but will have none of the restrictions that limited the abilities of athletes’ families, spectators and others to see the action.

Breakdancing will be added to the rota, although baseball and Karate have been dropped from the last games. But BMX, climbing, surfing and skateboarding have all retained their spots in the schedule.

There are 32 sports, with some separated into further categories to a total of 48. All together there will be 329 events. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Paris 2024.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are on sale from the official website (tickets.paris2024.org).

More than 250,000 new tickets were released at 9am BST to celebrate 100 days to go, with half of those tickets on offer for €100 or less and almost 20,000 tickets priced at €24.

They are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Some of the most popular events have sold out and some of those remaining only have the more expensive tickets left.

What can I buy tickets for?

Athletics

Archery

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe-Kayak Slalom

Canoe Sprint

Football

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Shooting

Swimming

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

How much does it cost?

The tickets for some of the sessions and sports start at 24 euros, but medal sessions are more, upwards of 100 euros up to 990 euros for an athletics medal session including the women’s heptathlon, men’s and women’s 4x100m relay final and the women’s 400m final.

Where are the venues?

Although Paris the host city, and will have 12 of the venues, some of the sports will take place across the country.

The equestrian and modern pentathlon events will be held in the grounds of the Palace of Versailles. The national velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux will hold track cycling and BMX, and the mountain bike track is also in the wider Paris region.

The football tournament will be held at six stadiums in other regions of France, Bordeaux, Nantes, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille.

The final phases of handball will be played in Lille, as will Basketball, while sailing will be in the Mediterranean at Marseille.

The Games will also stretch to overseas territories, and Teahupo’o in Tahiti is set to host the surfing competition.