Paris Olympics 2024: When are the next summer games?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have officially ended a year later than expected due to the Covid pandemic. There were no spectators at the event and so it isn’t surprising that many fans are already looking ahead to the next Olympics which they will be able to witness. Paris were announced as the hosts for the 2024 Games back in September 2017 but, with the postponement of the current event, many are confused as to whether this will impact the next edition.

Here is all you need to know about the next Olympics.

Where and when are the next Olympics?

Paris will be the host of the next Games and they will be held between July 26 and August 11 in 2024 . This means the Olympic cycle will be shortened to three years from the usual four.

The cycle will then return to normal with the next edition being in 2028 in Los Angeles.

What have officials said?

When discussing the possibility of the cancellation of Tokyo, Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee said: “Cancellation would have been the easy way for us. We could have drawn on the insurance that we had at the time, and moved on to Paris 2024. But in fact, cancellation was never an option for us – the IOC never abandons the athletes.

“We had doubts every day. We deliberated and discussed. There were sleepless nights. Some asked why we did not express these doubts. Some interpreted this even as a sign that we blindly forge ahead at any price.”