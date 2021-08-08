✕ Close Laura Kenny becomes first British woman to win gold at three Olympics

As the Tokyo Olympics comes to an end, the last day of the Games is not without its drama. Day 16 brings further chances for Team GB to add to their medal tally. Britain go into the final day of the Games with a haul of 63 medals – just two short of their 65 haul at London 2012.

Hopes were pinned on Laura Kenny, who is looking to wrap up her Games with a second gold in Tokyo in the women’s omnium. The reigning champion was initially leading the race before she suffered an early blow after being involved in a huge crash in the opening scratch race.

The pile-up took down Kenny along with nine other riders and she was unable to finish the race, which was won by Jennifer Valente of the USA. But she was able to walk away and is expected to continue in the other races.

There is a further British medal chance in the velodrome on Sunday, with Kenny’s husband Jason and Jack Carlin competing in the men’s keirin.

In the boxing, Lauren Price will be gunning for gold in her women’s middleweight final against China’s Li Qian at the Kokugikan Arena.

And earlier, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won the Olympic men’s marathon with a commanding performance in Sapporo to kick off the final day of Tokyo 2020, winning his second straight gold medal and cementing his place among the all-time greats of the sport.

Follow all the latest news, results and medals below.