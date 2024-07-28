Kimberley Woods says Paris bronze medal feels ‘absolutely incredible’

Support truly

Kimberley Woods’ Olympic bronze medal-winning redemption took less than 150 seconds to confirm, but the wait felt like an eternity for the Rugby kayaker.

The 28-year-old, who three summers ago in Tokyo was visibly distraught after incurring 56 seconds worth of penalties for a bottom finish in her maiden Olympic final, was sitting in third position with just one competitor left who could knock her off the Paris podium – defending champion Ricarda Funk, the fastest finisher from the afternoon’s semis.

But the German made a mistake at the bottom of the course a 50-second penalty to finish 11th in 149.08, ensuring Woods’ 98.94 was good enough for her first Olympic medal behind first-placed Australian Jessica Fox and Poland’s Klaudia Zwolinska, who snuck into silver with the penultimate run.

Woods said: “It feels absolutely incredible. I can’t believe how long my journey’s been. I’ve been paddling for 20 years now and finally have a medal around my neck.

“Ricarda Funk coming down, I couldn’t watch. I was on my knees, I was head in hands not being able to watch and all of a sudden I heard the crowd shout something and there was a mistake and I was like, ‘oh my god, I can’t believe I’ve done it.’

“That whole journey of where I’ve come from in the last 10 years has been incredible. I’m really proud of who I am today, being able to be open and speak, use my platform for good.”

Woods has been candid about her long-term struggles with mental health and self-harm, and twice checking into private mental health hospital the Priory and admitting to experiencing suicidal thoughts at her lowest points.

Great Britain’s Kimberley Woods reacts as she crosses the finish line in the women’s kayak single final at the Paris Olympics (David Davies/PA). ( PA Wire )

In an interview with the Guardian, the paddler, who was introduced to the sport by her aunt Diane – a silver medallist at the 1994 World Junior Championships – Woods revealed she had not harmed herself since after a race just before the Tokyo Olympics.

With her first Olympic medal glittering around her neck, Woods reflected that, compared to her most challenging times, managing the darkest points of her internal battles, the bronze medal moment “makes everything worth it.

“The journey I’ve been on, that first moment of admitting that I do need help, that’s where I go back to. It’s okay to do that, it’s okay to seek out help with the people that are close to me.

“I’ve always been trying to be open with my coach of where I’m at because I see him more than anyone else in my family.

“I’m still getting help today, topping up the toolbox and making sure I still have the skills to deal with whatever the Games has but also whatever life has.”

Woods bounced back in the years following her Tokyo heartbreak, claiming a bronze medal at the World Championships later in 2021, 10 days after she was involved in a car crash.

Kimberley Woods hugs TeamGB team-mate Adam Burgess after her run in the women’s kayak single final at the Paris Olympics (David Davies/PA). ( PA Wire )

In September, she claimed her first world title in kayak cross on home turf at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships in Lee Valley, where she also took C1 silver alongside gold and bronze in the C1 and K1 team events.

On Friday she will have a second crack at gold, this time in the event in which she is world champion, with kayak cross making its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

For now, though slalom superfan Woods, who cannot wait to watch her team-mates in competition, said: “I’m kind of glad that I’ve got four days off just to chill out. I’m used to the (atmosphere) now.

“I’m probably maybe one of the favourites in the kayak cross but I’m not thinking about that, I’m just thinking about being out there and enjoying the crowd, and I can’t wait to sit on top of that ramp.”