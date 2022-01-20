A GoFundMe campaign set up by Tonga’s Olympic flagbearer has raised £400,000 and counting in the wake of the volcanic eruption and devastating tsunami which hit the Pacific island nation.

Pita Taufatofua is one of Tonga’s most famous faces, known for carrying the country’s flag at the Olympic ceremony in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 wearing a traditional taʻovala around his waist and oiled upper body. The taekwondo athlete, who also competes at cross-country skiing, repeated his appearance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang and 2020 summer Games in Tokyo.

Taufatofua has used his profile to raise funds for the relief effort after the tsunami which hit the country on Saturday destroyed many buildings and cut off crucial communication links.

“Hi All, Pita Taufatofua, the Tongan Flag Bearer here,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page. “As you all know a large Tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption has devastated Tonga. The eruption occurred in Haapai and spread through to all islands. Initial reports of damage have been catastrophic and all communications with Tonga have been wiped out.

“In preparation and through the recovery efforts we are seeking your donations to help our island Kingdom. My Father, the Governor of Haapai is on Tongatapu. At this stage we haven’t heard from him but are preparing for assistance for the country. Haapai is a series of low laying island most of which have no elevation.

“I am currently in training camp in Australia but am imobilising [sic] all the assistance I can to send to our beloved Tonga. In the coming days, weeks we will need your help. Initial priority for the funds will go towards those most in need, infrastructure and damage to schools, hospitals etc.

“This is an ongoing fundraiser and will be updated regularly. Your assistance and support in this time of need is greatly appreciated. Ofa atu [love to] all and Ofa atu Tonga.”