Raygun hits back at online hate as breaking moves at the Olympics go viral

‘Raygun’, the 36-year-old university lecturer whose moves in the inaugural breaking competition at the Olympics went viral on social media, has hit back at critics of her “art”.

The Australian - real name Rachael Gunn - did not score a single point from the judges and was knocked out at the round-robin stage after losing all three of her bouts.

Raygun’s performance perplexed Olympics fans as much as the officials - with her routine including a move where she appeared to wriggle on the ground, which became an instant meme.

Dressed in the Team Australia tracksuit and cap rather the typical breaking gear and street clothes, Raygun said she could not compete athletically with her younger rivals so tried to be “new, different and creative”.

Breaking attracted significant ridicule as it made its Olympic debut as the only new sport to join the programme for Paris 2024. B-girl Ami – Ami Yuasa, of Japan - won the inaugural gold medal.

It was Raygun, though, who stole the show. A university lecturer with a PhD in dance, gender politics, and the dynamics between theoretical and practical methodologies, she was Australia’s first Olympic qualifier for breaking after winning QMS Oceania Championships in Sydney.

Raygun lost her three bouts by a combined 48-0 ( Getty Images )

She said competing at the Olympics was “something that I never expected” after only picking up the sport in her mid-20s.

“All my moves are original,” Raygun said on her performance. “Creativity is really important to me. I go out there and I show my artistry.

“Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn’t. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.

“What I wanted to do was come out here and do something new and different and creative – that’s my strength, my creativity.

“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage.

“I was always the underdog and wanted to make my mark in a different way.”

Breaking will not appear at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 but Raygun defended its inclusion at Paris 2024 and said it should be considered for future Games.

“What is an Olympic sport? It’s so broad here... what are the similarities between dressage and artistic swimming and the 100m sprint and the pentathlon,” Raygun said.

“Breaking is clearly athletic and it clearly requires a whole level of dedication across a number of different aspects so I feel like it meets that criteria. And it’s really bringing a new level of excitement.”