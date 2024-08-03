Jump to content

Great Britain women’s eight claim bronze on final day of rowing regatta

Romania took gold with Canada in silver.

Phil Blanche
Saturday 03 August 2024 10:09
Great Britain’s Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, and cox Henry Fieldman after taking bronze in the women’s eight (Peter Byrne/PA).
Great Britain’s Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, and cox Henry Fieldman after taking bronze in the women’s eight (Peter Byrne/PA). (PA Wire)

Great Britain’s women’s eight won bronze on the final day of the Paris 2024 rowing regatta at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

The crew of Annie Campbell-Orde, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Eve Stewart and Hattie Taylor finished third behind world champions Romania and Canada in a time of five minutes 59.51 seconds.

Romania forced the pace from the start and never looked like being caught.

Britain tried to squeeze Canada in the final 250 but finished 0.67secs down on the reigning Olympic champions.

Cox Henry Fieldman had won bronze in the Tokyo GB men’s eight three years ago and repeated the feat in the women’s boat.

