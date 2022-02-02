Russia must follow ‘strict rules’ and no guarantee ban will be lifted, say WADA

Russia has been told that it should not assume that sanctions levied against it for running a state sponsored doping programme will definitely be lifted at the end of 2022, and warned that it must continue to follow “strict rules”.

Russian athletes have been barred from competing under the Russian flag since the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) imposed sanctions in December 2019, with competitors at Beijing 2022 due to enter events under the tag of the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee).

Russia’s anti-doping agency (Rusada) had been ruled non-compliant by Wada in 2015 after a report found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

It subsequently levied a four-year suspension, though this was halved on appeal from Russia.

That period is due to end in December, but Wada president Witold Banka says that Rusada must prove it is remaining compliant to avoid an extension of the ban.

“I think it is too early to say I am happy and the chapter is closed. Let’s wait, this is an ongoing process,” Banka told Reuters ahead of the Winter Olympics. “The rules are clear, RUSADA needs to follow the rules, the requirements and standards.

“So far they are doing it, we are in close contact with them. They strictly follow our rules but as I said this is an ongoing process, this is not the end of this chapter.

“At the end of the year we will need to say yes, RUSADA can be compliant. It is not the end of this process, it is too early to say definitely that they are compliant.”

Russia has denied allegations of a state-sponsored doping scheme.

43 Olympic medals have been stripped from Russian athletes due to doping offences, while triathlete Igor Andreyevich Polyanski tested positive for EPO during Tokyo 2020.